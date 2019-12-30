Emotional Lions DT Harrison mulling retirement

Detroit Lions defensive tackle Damon "Snacks" Harrison sounds like a man that has played his last down in the NFL or is thinking about it. An emotional Harrison, 31, told reporters after the Lions' 23-20 setback to Green Bay on Sunday that he'll take some time to mull his final decision on his playing career.

With that said, Harrison also admitted that his body is telling him it might be time to hang up his cleats. "At this point, everything is on the table. Obviously, it wasn't the type of year that I'm used to having and that I wanted to have. It's been tough," Harrison said, per MLive.com. "It's been tough. Fought through some injuries all year, and wasn't able to ..."

Harrison stopped short of finishing his sentence, instead opting to cover his face with a sweatshirt to hide the tears. "Wasn't able to ever get back to the form I'm used to, and I got too much pride, man," Harrison said. "I've been doing this too long. So, if I can't be the player I'm used to being, my teammates deserve better, my family deserves better, the (Ford) family deserves better. I never cheated the game a day in my life."

Harrison recorded three tackles against the Packers to finish with 48 on the season. He signed a one-year contract extension worth $11 million prior to the season. Named first-team All-Pro in 2016 with the New York Giants, Harrison has 484 tackles and 11 sacks in 117 career games with the New York Jets, Giants and Lions, who acquired him from the Giants for a fifth-round pick in October of 2018.

