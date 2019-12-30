Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ravens rush to best regular season by beating Steelers

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Baltimore
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:14 IST
Ravens rush to best regular season by beating Steelers
Image Credit: Flickr

Justin Tucker kicked four field goals and the Baltimore Ravens broke an NFL record for most rushing yards in a season in defeating the visiting Pittsburgh Steelers 28-10 in the regular-season finale Sunday. The Steelers (8-8) could have gotten into the playoffs with a victory and a Tennessee loss at Houston, but neither of those happened as they managed just 168 yards of total offense on a rainy day.

Gus Edwards gained 130 yards on 21 carries for the Ravens (14-2), who won their 12th game in a row and set a franchise record for most regular-season victories. The Ravens rushed for 223 yards to give them 3,296 for the season, breaking the record of 3,165 set by the 1978 New England Patriots.

Having already locked up the No. 1 seed in the AFC playoffs, the Ravens held out quarterback Lamar Jackson, a leading MVP candidate, 1,000-yard rusher Mark Ingram and five other starters -- guard Marshal Yanda, safety Earl Thomas, tight end Mark Andrews, left tackle Ronnie Stanley and defensive tackle Brandon Williams. Quarterback Robert Griffin III, making his first start since 2016, completed 11 of 21 passes for 96 yards and rushed for 50 yards on eight carries.

Tucker kicked 45- and 22-yard field goals in the first quarter to give Baltimore a 6-0 lead. The Steelers took a 7-6 edge on Benny Snell Jr.'s 4-yard touchdown little more than two minutes into the second quarter. The Ravens regained the lead for good, however, on Tucker's 42-yarder with 1:10 left in the half to make it 9-7.

Three plays later, the Steelers' Devlin Hodges was sacked by Matthew Judon and fumbled, with Michael Pierce recovering the ball to give the Ravens possession on Pittsburgh's 23-yard line. With 21 seconds remaining, Justice Hill rushed 8 yards up the middle for Baltimore's lone offensive touchdown, giving the Ravens a 16-7 halftime lead. Chris Boswell kicked a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter to pull the Steelers within 16-10, but Tucker added a 47-yarder early in the fourth.

Baltimore's Jordan Richards recovered the ball in the end zone with 4:41 left on a fumbled punt snap. Just 15 seconds later, Hodges was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety, to cap the scoring. Hodges was 9 of 25 for 95 yards. Snell rushed 18 times for 91 yards.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Nishikori pulls out of new ATP Cup

Perth, Dec 30 AFP Japanese star Kei Nishikori pulled out of the inaugural ATP Cup Monday as he continues to struggle with an elbow injury that has kept him out since the US Open. The former world number four, who has slipped to 13, said he ...

Lyon shoots down Warne call to take a rest for Sydney

Australias Nathan Lyon on Monday shot down a suggestion from Shane Warne that he take a rest for the Sydney Test against New Zealand this week so leg-spinner Mitchell Swepson can make his debut. Tim Paines team have already won the three-ma...

China jails Protestant pastor for 9 years for 'inciting' subversion

China on Monday jailed the leader of an unofficial Protestant church for nine years for incitement to subvert state power. Pastor Wang Yi, whose Early Rain Covenant Church was the target of a government crackdown last year, was also found g...

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan 69kg claimed a slot in the Indian mens boxing squad for next years Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019