Left Menu
Development News Edition

Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 11:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 11:56 IST
Men's Boxing Trials: Vikas Krishan makes Indian squad for Olympic Qualifiers
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Flickr

Accomplished comeback-man Vikas Krishan (69kg) claimed a slot in the Indian men's boxing squad for next year's Olympic qualifiers after winning his final trial bout along with two others here on Monday. The former world championships and Asian Games medal-winner, who competed in the middleweight 75kg category for a long time, is back to the 69kg division after recovering from a back injury sustained during his short undefeated stint in the professional circuit.

The 26-year-old, already a two-time Olympian, out-punched national medallist Duryodhan Singh Negi in a unanimous decision in the trial finals. Also making the squad for the Asia/Oceania zone qualifiers, scheduled from February 3 to 14 in China, were Commonwealth Games medal-winning duo of Gaurav Solanki (57kg) and Naman Tanwar (91kg).

While Solanki defeated Mohammed Hussamuddin, Tanwar edged past Naveen Kumar. Both the bouts were split verdicts. On Sunday, Asian silver-medallist Ashish Kumar (75kg), veteran Satish kumar (+91kg) and Sachin Kumar (81kg) booked their places in the squad.

Ashish defeated reigning national champion and South Asian Games gold-medallist Ankit Khatana in a unanimous verdict. Satish, a Commonwealth and Asian Games medallist, booked his berth with a split verdict triumph over Narender. Sachin claimed the 81kg spot with a victory over Brijesh Yadav.

Amit Panghal (52kg) and Manish Kaushik (63kg) have already claimed their place in the team after winning medals at the world championships in September. While Panghal claimed a path-breaking silver, Kaushik brought home a bronze, fulfilling the criteria for selection set by the Boxing Federation of India.

Indian squad for Asia-Oceania Olympic Qualifiers: Amit Panghal (52kg), Gaurav Solanki (57kg), Manish Kaushik (63 kg), Vikas Krishan (69kg), Ashish Kumar (75kg), Sachin Kumar (81kg), Naman Tanwar (91kg), Satish Kumar (+91kg).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Care Hospitals to add 800 beds across India by 2021

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Sentiment Analysis on Bushfires in Australia: Will public anger unseat Scott Morrison?

In the Twitter based sentiment analysis, we noticed very strong anger against the incumbent Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for his alleged ignorance to the rising bushfires in South Australia. As demands of his resignation are bec...

Videos

Latest News

French tourist injured in Seychelles shark attack

Victoria, Dec 30 AFP A French tourist was seriously injured after being attacked by a shark while swimming in the Seychelles, a popular tourist destination, the French ambassador said Monday. The attack on the 45-year-old woman took place S...

FIMI raises concerns over slow utilisation of funds for mining-affected people

Apex mineral body FIMI on Monday expressed concerns over slow utilisation of funds collected from different districts under the government scheme for mining-affected people and stressed upon creation of a miners panel to advise government t...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tennis Australian great Court hits out at LGBTI education, trans athletesAustralian tennis great Margaret Court has launched a tirade against transgender athletes and called the teaching...

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated security protocols in Lucknow so that media shows it: Sanjeev Balyan

Union Minister and Muzaffarnagar MP Sanjeev Balyan on Monday said that Priyanka Gandhi Vadra violated security protocols in Lucknow so that the media would show it on television. She violated the protocols so that the media would show it on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019