Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Six world titles but domestic honours elusive for Hamilton

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 19:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-12-2019 19:49 IST
Motor racing-Six world titles but domestic honours elusive for Hamilton
Image Credit: ANI

Lewis Hamilton's absence from Britain's New Year's honours list has angered his Formula One fans and triggered a fresh debate about the sport's status and whether the six-times world champion is sufficiently appreciated at home.

The Briton this year became the second most successful F1 driver of all time and is poised to overtake Germany's seven-times champion and Ferrari great Michael Schumacher in the record books. The 34-year-old Mercedes driver has come from an under-privileged multi-racial background to become an all-time great but team boss Toto Wolff has long felt the Briton deserves greater recognition from his compatriots.

December will not have made the Austrian think any differently. World Cup-winning cricketer Ben Stokes was 2019 BBC Sports Personality of the Year, after Tour de France winning cyclist Geraint Thomas in 2018, and also won the Sports Journalists' Association Awards.

Hamilton, who won the BBC award in 2014, was European Sportsperson of the Year -- beating tennis number one Rafael Nadal and Austrian Alpine skier Marcel Hirscher in a vote of 27 of the continent's news agencies. England's cricketers also led the sporting honors list, with World Cup captain Eoin Morgan made CBE and Stokes OBE -- a higher award than the MBE Hamilton received in 2008.

Double Olympic judo gold medallist Jade Jones, now OBE, also ranks higher than Hamilton. Those who question Formula One's credentials as a sport, given the role of the car in making the star, or its carbon footprint, might have no problem with that.

Hamilton's Monaco residency, and his tax arrangements, also crop up frequently as likely negative factors in social media debate about him. "I fear motorsport is regarded as a privileged sport. It may even be considered an anti-social sport by many," commented 1996 world champion Damon Hill, who has an OBE, on Twitter.

"That said, I think they are wrong and missing the contribution @LewisHamilton and the sport has made for GB Plc globally over many years." Most of the 10 teams are based in Britain, and the country's race at Silverstone is the best attended of any on the calendar, but Formula One's audience is mainly on pay TV.

While Britain has produced more F1 champions than any other country, only triple title holder Jackie Stewart has been knighted -- nearly 30 years after retirement. Stirling Moss, the nation's only other racing knight, had to wait until he was 70.

Hamilton's fans can point to a lack of consistency with Wimbledon tennis champion Andy Murray, Olympic athlete Mo Farah, Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins and cricketer Alastair Cook all knighted while still active. Hamilton may be less concerned, however.

"I don't really like to think too much about it," he said in November. "Just the fact that people have mentioned it, it's already an honor, but it's not been something that I've been chasing in my life."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. strikes in Iraq, Syria target Iranian-backed Shi'ite Muslim militia group

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Vodafone Hutchison Australia partners with Nokia to kick off 5G rollout

Health News Summary: Patients don't care about provider religious ties, expect all needed care

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Universities avoid portal of Youth Parliament, UGC comes with a letter

The flagship web portal was launched by the President of India in presence of Vice President, Prime Minister, and Minister of Parliamentary Affairs but only four schools and four&#160; high educational institutions have registered in the pa...

Videos

Latest News

Chess Federation President and secretary make counter-claims on Lahiri vs Barua controversy

The fight between All India Chess Federation president P Venketarama Raja ad secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan intensified after the Special General Meeting in Bhopal on Saturday pertaining to issues with regards to Bengal Chess Association BC...

Five flights diverted from Jaipur airport due to zero visibility

Five flights were diverted from the Jaipur airport on Monday morning due to zero visibility, officials said. The services at the airport remained affected for two hours, they said.As the visibility improved, all the flights diverted from Ja...

Ola to deploy 'safety scouts' for New Year's celebration

Ride-hailing major Ola on Monday said it will deploy specially trained safety scouts to help people celebrate the new years celebrations. The safety scouts would be deployed in high traffic areas on December 31 and also at major partying z...

Will make Delhi pollution-free in next five years: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday assured that he will make the national capital pollution-free in the next five years if re-elected in the upcoming assembly polls, saying though a lot of work has been done by his government du...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019