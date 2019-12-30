Left Menu
Jerry Jones embracing 'change' in Dallas

  Updated: 30-12-2019 20:55 IST
Jason Garrett will not receive a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys, 105.3 The Fan in Dallas reported early Monday. Owner Jerry Jones implied he was ready to make a change following the Cowboys' Week 16 loss to the Eagles that shifted control of the NFC East from Dallas to Philadelphia and continued that narrative on Monday. Jones told The Fan he would use his past experiences hiring coaches to guide his decision this time around.

"You just are a product of everything when you ultimately make a decision," Jones said. "I did it to begin with when I initially chose a coach. I'll use the same type of logic. I'll use all the experiences I've had for that kind of input." Garrett told the station he is scheduled to meet with Jerry and Stephen Jones following a team meeting.

"We'll have a good visit and see what's next," Garrett said. The Cowboys finished 8-8 in 2019, and Jones said Monday he anticipates making a change.

"I do. I do. I make changes, and I certainly can see myself making a lot of changes in a lot of areas. Just the times call for that. I am about change. I change a lot," Jones said. Jones made no official announcement after Sunday's win over the Washington Redskins and promised "no shareable timeline" for when he expected to make a call on Garrett's future with the team.

On the heels of a loss to the Buffalo Bills on Thanksgiving Day, which was the third in four games for the Cowboys, Jones' tone shifted from optimistic to frustrated. While he wouldn't technically need to fire Garrett -- his contract expires Jan. 14 -- Jones had previously been hesitant to make a change at the top. Terminating their partnership could mean a big name and big personality coming to the Cowboys with reports indicating Jones has high interest in Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer.

Garrett, 53, spent more than nine seasons as head coach. He took over midway through the 2010 season and went 85-67. The Cowboys have won 40 games in the past four seasons since the team's last losing season in 2015. Dallas made the playoffs three times under Garrett, going 2-3 in those postseason appearances.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

