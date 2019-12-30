Cristiano Ronaldo wins best men's player for the sixth time

Juventus player Cristiano Ronaldo won best men's player at Dubai Globe Awards. The footballer took to Twitter and said he was honoured to receive the award.

His tweet read: "Honored to receive one more time Globe Soccer Award! A very emotional moment for me to share this award with my family Grateful for all the hospitality, see you soon Dubai!" Ronaldo has won the award for the sixth time out of nine times.

The 34-year-old thanked his family and Juventus team for supporting him. "I have to thank my family, my girlfriend, my boy there, Cristiano, my three kids who are waiting for me in the hotel, my friends, my team-mates of Juventus and the national team, my agent, all the people here tonight who support this gala," Goal.com quoted Cristiano as saying.

Juventus forward said expressed his gratitude towards fans who voted for him and wished everyone a Happy New Year. "And finally to thank [everyone] who voted for me. It's a great honour to be here and receive this amazing award. I hope to be here next year to receive this award, of course. Thanks to everyone, and a happy New Year," he said.

Earlier, The Portugal star was named as the 'Serie A player of the year' and score 26 goals in his debut season for Juventus, helped the side towards another domestic title win. (ANI)

