Report: Browns want to interview Ravens OC Roman

  • Reuters
  • Washington DC
  • Updated: 30-12-2019 22:34 IST
  • Created: 30-12-2019 22:25 IST
The Cleveland Browns requested permission to interview Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman for their head coaching vacancy, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday. The Browns parted ways with Freddie Kitchens after one season (6-10) on Sunday night and are set to hire their seventh head coach since 2009.

NFL Network reported Monday the Browns also formally requested permission to interview Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. Roman helped the 14-2 Ravens clinch the AFC's No. 1 playoff seed with an offense that led the NFL in scoring (33.2 points per game) and ranked second in total offense (407.6 yards per game). Baltimore set an NFL team record with 3,296 rushing yards.

Roman built the offense around second-year quarterback Lamar Jackson, who became the leading MVP candidate with a league-high 36 touchdown passes and an NFL QB record 1,206 rushing yards. McDaniels said Monday he was not aware of any interest he was receiving from other teams and would focus solely on a playoff game Saturday night against the Tennessee Titans.

Roman, 47, has been on coach John Harbaugh's staff since 2017, coaching the tight ends and serving as an assistant head coach before taking over offensive coordinator duties in 2019. He previously served as offensive coordinator of the Buffalo Bills (2015-16) and the San Francisco 49ers (2011-14).

--Field Level Media

