Hawks rally past Magic, end 10-game skid

Brandon Goodwin scored a career-high 21 points and helped the Atlanta Hawks come back from an 18-point deficit to end their 10-game losing streak with a 101-93 road win over the Orlando Magic on Monday. Goodwin, playing only his fifth game of the season on a two-way contract, shot 7-for-11 from the field, 3-for-4 of 3-point attempts, and had six assists. His previous best was five points. Goodwin was averaging 19.1 points for the G League's College Park Skyhawks and had totaled only five points in two games over the last week since being activated.

Atlanta's Alex Len added 18 points and 12 rebounds, Kevin Huerter scored 19, and rookie De'Andre Hunter scored 16. "Brandon was huge for us tonight," Huerter said. "The way he played really gave us a boost."

Orlando was led by Nikola Vucevic with 27 points. Evan Fournier added 22 points, D.J. Augustin scored 17 and Jonathan Isaac had 13 points and nine rebounds. Both teams were without key players. The Hawks were missing leading scorer Trae Young for the second straight game with a right ankle sprain and were without Jabari Parker for the third straight contest due to right shoulder impingement. Orlando was missing Aaron Gordon, who strained his left Achilles in a Saturday loss at Milwaukee.

The Hawks improved to 2-0 against the Magic. Atlanta had not won since Dec. 8 at Charlotte. Orlando has lost two in a row and eight of its past 11.

Both teams made 14 free throws, but the Hawks only missed three and the Magic missed 10. Atlanta had a 25-21 lead after the first quarter, but Orlando outscored the Hawks 36-22 in the second quarter to take a 57-47 lead into the half.

The Hawks began to chip away in the third quarter tied the game at 72-72 on a John Collins basket with 33 seconds left, then regained the lead when Len closed the quarter with a slam dunk for a 74-72 lead to start the fourth quarter. The Magic play again on New Year's Day at Washington. The Hawks are off until a Friday game at Boston.

