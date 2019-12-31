Left Menu
Development News Edition

Not afraid of taking big decisions, says Chris Silverwood

"England would not be afraid of taking big decisions," said side's coach Chris Silverwood when asked whether the team can drop pacers Stuart Broad or James Anderson in the ongoing Test series against South Africa.

  • ANI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 08:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 08:32 IST
Not afraid of taking big decisions, says Chris Silverwood
England coach Chris Silverwood [File Image]. Image Credit: ANI

"England would not be afraid of taking big decisions," said side's coach Chris Silverwood when asked whether the team can drop pacers Stuart Broad or James Anderson in the ongoing Test series against South Africa. The Three Lions had to suffer a 107-run defeat against the Proteas at Centurion in the first-Test of the four-match series.

Sam Curran was the pick of England bowlers in the first innings while Jofra Archer took a five-wicket haul in the second innings. So, this may force the side to consider dropping Broad or Anderson to play an extra spinner in the next match. "In Jimmy and Stuart we have a wealth of experience and we would be really stupid not to take that into consideration for every game. It would be naive of us not to do that," ESPN Cricinfo quoted Silverwood as saying.

"But equally you do want your youngsters to come through and if we are going to make room for a spinner then we have got to have a look at that. We have to look at which seamers will be right for that particular pitch and choose from there. If there is a big decision to be made, we're not afraid to make it," he added. England is also struggling with the form of Jos Buttler and Jonny Bairstow as neither of them has scored a century in the longest format of the game this year.

"We have just got to keep backing them as we know they're both very fine players. They are an asset to a team. Jonny wasn't in the team going into New Zealand, but he did a lot of work behind the scenes. He was in Potchefstroom and then Cape Town with the fast-bowling group, facing the bowlers and working on his game. He worked particularly hard and earned his way back into this team," Silverwood said. "Jos is in a position where he will sometimes have to marshal the tail as well. That's the unique challenge of batting at Number 7. But equally, he can go out there, really hurt people at times. At the moment, we feel he's best suited to that position," he added.

England will take on South Africa in the second Test from January 3-7 next year. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Date of linking Aadhaar and PAN extended till March 2020

The date of linking Permanent Account Number PAN with Aadhaar has been extended from December 31, 2019, to March 31, 2020.A notification from the Central Board of Direct Taxes CBDT said In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section ...

UPDATE 2-China's factory activity grows as easing trade spat revives demand

Manufacturing activity in China expanded for a second straight month in December as seasonal demand and signs of progress in trade talks with Washington boosted factories output and order books.Chinas official Purchasing Managers Index PMI ...

Ibrahimovic set for AC Milan presentation on January 3

Swedish star Zlatan Ibrahimovic will be officially presented as an AC Milan player on January 3, the Italian club confirmed. Ibrahimovic returns to the side on a six-month deal, promising to help rescue the struggling Serie A outfits season...

Maha: Education dept employee held for taking bribe

A zilla parishad employee here in Maharashtra has been arrested for allegedly taking bribe from a person for facilitating clearance of the latters payment, the ACB said on Tuesday. The accused, Deepak Salve, a senior assistant in the zilla...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019