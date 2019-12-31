Miffed by fan's assessment of Proteas' win, Steyn labels him 'idiot'

A cricket fan's assessment of South Africa's win over England in the first Test of the four-match series has not gone down well with pacer Dale Steyn and he went on to label the fan an 'idiot'. South Africa defeated England by 107 runs in the first Test at Centurion and former Proteas Test bowler congratulated the side on Twitter.

"Well done to the Proteas! Mark and Faf seem to have put together a team that looks hungry, has a fight, but above all look menacing with real intent towards their skill. All characteristics that I grew up with when I played under Smith and co. Gr8 to see the boys back! #proteas," Steyn tweeted. However, a fan was quick to point out that South Africa is playing at home and the pacer needs to chill out.

This comment riled Steyn up who said by this logic India's win in recent times should not be counted either as they have won most Tests at home. "I guess India in India also doesn't count then either... And just by the way, God has nothing to do with this. Idiot," Steyn tweeted.

With this win, South Africa registered their maiden points in the ongoing World Test Championship (WTC). South Africa recently re-jigged its team management as they brought in former cricketers in key roles.

Graeme Smith was appointed as the interim director of cricket while Mark Boucher was given the role of head coach. Former Proteas all-rounder Jacques Kallis was appointed as the batting coach.

South Africa will next take on England in the second Test from January 3-7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

