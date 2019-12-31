Left Menu
Development News Edition

WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

  • PTI
  • |
  • Montreal
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 10:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 10:43 IST
WADA better positioned to wipe out drug cheats, chief says

Outgoing WADA President Craig Reedie says the Russian doping scandal shows that clean sport is under attack, but the anti-doping organization now has the tools to better weed out drug cheats. Taking stock of his six years at the helm of the World Anti-Doping Agency, the 78-year-old Briton insists the group is "stronger" than ever as it faces the "unprecedented" challenge of the doping crisis in Russia.

"Considering the last six years in particular, I am especially pleased to see how WADA responded to the challenges it faced since 2014, in particular, the Russian doping crisis," he said in his end-of-term message. The crisis, he recalled, led to the creation within WADA of an "intelligence and investigations" service, which played "a decisive role" in the recent decision to exclude Russia from major world sports competitions for falsifying anti-doping data.

The Russian anti-doping agency RUSADA announced Friday that it has challenged the exclusion. Ultimately, it will be up to the Court of Arbitration for Sport to rule on the matter, said Reedie, whose term officially ends Tuesday.

"Throughout this process, WADA has shown it has the will, the expertise and the legal tools to stand up effectively to this unprecedented level of cheating and corruption," he said. WADA decided on December 9 to ban Russia from participating in major international events for four years, including the 2020 and 2022 Olympic Games and the 2022 World Cup.

Only handpicked Russian athletes will be able to participate in the competitions, but under a neutral flag and without the national anthem being played. WADA estimated that Russia had "manipulated" the data of the Moscow anti-doping laboratory which were transmitted to it at the beginning of the year, an umpteenth rebound in a scandal which started with the revelation in 2015 of institutional doping practiced since 2011 and involving senior officials, secret agents and trafficked urine vials.

The significant extent of state-sponsored doping in Russia, notably between 2011 and 2015, was revealed in an independent report by sports lawyer Richard McLaren, released in 2016. The issue has dealt a colossal blow to the status of post-Soviet Russia as a major sports power after hosting events such as the 2013 World Athletics Championships, the 2014 Winter Olympics in Sochi and the 2018 World Cup.

The Sochi Games later became notorious for the number of doping violations by prominent Russian athletes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

Asia's first LGBT-focused streaming service tackles taboos

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

EPFO to focus on subscribers' convenience, ease of doing biz through digital tools in 2020

Retirement fund body EPFO is set to focus on improving ease of living for workers subscribers and ease of doing business for employers in 2020, mainly through digital tools in its pursuit to become a paperless organisation eventually. Emplo...

Cricket-Head trusts officials on bushfire smoke in Sydney test

Australias Travis Head says he is confident match officials would not put the health of players at risk if hazardous bushfire smoke impacted the third test against New Zealand in Sydney this week. Australia has been battling hundreds of hug...

Jet Airways shares gain 5 pc as Hinduja Group likely to bid for the airline

Jet Airways shares on Tuesday gained five percent to touch its highest trading permissible limit amid reports that Hinduja Group is preparing a bid to buy the grounded carrier. The scrip jumped 4.96 percent to Rs 29.60 -- its upper circuit ...

Digest year-ender for domestic stories for month of June, 2019

Jun 1 New Delhi As Congress MPs re-elected her the leader of parliamentary party CPP, Sonia Gandhi on Saturday said several decisive measures were being mulled to strengthen the organisation and lauded Congress president Rahul Gandhis fearl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019