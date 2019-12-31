Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-Cricket-England board to back four-day test proposal - report

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 17:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 17:25 IST
UPDATE 1-Cricket-England board to back four-day test proposal - report

England will be "cautiously" backing a proposal to make four-day tests mandatory from 2023 under the World Test Championship, joining a growing push to shorten the game's longest format. The International Cricket Council (ICC) cricket committee is set to discuss the issue next year as the game looks for ways to free up a crammed international calendar and reduce player workload.

"We believe it could provide a sustainable solution to the complex scheduling needs and player workloads we face as a global sport," an England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) spokesperson told London's Daily Telegraph newspaper https://www.telegraph.co.uk/cricket/2019/12/30/exclusive-england-back-plans-scrap-five-day-tests-bid-ease-player. "We're definite proponents of the four-day test concept, but cautiously so, as we understand it's an emotive topic for players, fans and others who have concerns about challenging the heritage of test cricket."

The ECB did not immediately reply to a Reuters e-mail seeking further elaboration. Ashes rivals Australia already seem to be taking the same view. Cricket Australia chief executive Kevin Roberts said last week that the board would "seriously consider" playing four-day tests.

The other "Big Three" member of the ICC, the powerful Indian board, has yet to declare its stance on the matter, with its president Sourav Ganguly saying he wants to see the proposal before commenting. Four-day matches were given the green light by the ICC in 2017, when South Africa hosted one against Zimbabwe, while England played one against Ireland in July this year.

With an increasing number of test matches ending prematurely, the administrators are keen to free up more space in the schedules for lucrative shorter form matches. Australia batsman Travis Head believes test cricket should not be denied the possibility of late drama on a fifth-day wicket.

"I think that (five-day tests) plays a lot with the wicket, brings spin into play," Head told reporters in Sydney on Tuesday. "So I'd like to keep it at five days," he added, echoing skipper Tim Paine's view that test cricket should remain a five-day affair.

The Federation of International Cricketers Associations (FICA) fears the new gaps in calendar could well be filled with more cricket. "It would take pressure off the schedule but our concern would be that the ad hoc way the schedule currently works they would simply plug in more cricket into the gaps," FICA chief Tony Irish told ESPNcricinfo.

While four-day tests allow a golf-like Thursday-to-Sunday scheduling, they require a minimum of 98 overs a day to be played, a challenge considering five-day matches already often fall short of their daily quota of 90 overs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-One city, two views: Hong Kong residents split by age, education on support for protests

Most Hong Kong residents support the citys ongoing protest movement, but the degree of support varies sharply by age, education and whether a person was locally-born, according to a survey conducted by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research ...

EXCLUSIVE-Hong Kongers support protester demands; minority wants independence from China - Reuters poll

Hong Kongs protest movement is supported by 59 of city residents polled in a survey conducted for Reuters by the Hong Kong Public Opinion Research Institute, with more than a third of respondents saying they had attended an anti-government ...

Reuters Science News Summary

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.China plans to issue biosafety certificates to domestic GM soybean, cornChinas agriculture ministry said on Monday it plans to issue biosafety certificates to a domestically grown, genet...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. U.S. prosecutors charge suspect in Hanukkah stabbing rampage with hate crimeFederal prosecutors filed hate-crime charges on Monday against the man accused of a stabbing rampage at t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019