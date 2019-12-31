Left Menu
Development News Edition

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 31-12-2019 19:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-12-2019 19:30 IST
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET

Here are the top sports stories and upcoming coverage plans for Reuters text service as of 2 p.m. GMT/9 a.m. ET. For a full schedule of news and events, go to our editorial calendar on Reuters Connect https://www.reutersconnect.com/planning. TOP STORIES

SOCCER-ENGLAND/ Arsenal against United recalls brighter times for faded giants

At the start of this decade, clashes between Arsenal and Manchester United were still potentially title-deciding affairs, but when the pair meet on New Year's Day at the Emirates they will have more modest goals in mind. TENNIS-BRISBANE/

Sharapova to return next month as Brisbane wildcard Former world number one Maria Sharapova will return to tournament action at the Brisbane International next month after being awarded a wildcard to play in the Australian Open warm-up.

RUGBY-UNION-WALES/WEBB Scrumhalf Webb to rejoin Welsh side Ospreys at end of season

Rhys Webb will rejoin Welsh team Ospreys on a two-year deal at the end of this season after Toulon released the scrumhalf from the final year of his contract for family reasons. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-MCI-EVE/PREVIEW (TV)

Manchester City news conference ahead of Everton match Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the media ahead of their Premier League match against Everton

31 Dec 10:00 ET / 15:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-BRH-CHE/PREVIEW (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea 1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT

SOCCER-ENGLAND-BUR-AVA/REPORT (PIX) Soccer - England - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa

1 Jan 07:30 ET / 12:30 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/PREVIEW (TV)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool news conference Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp holds a news conference ahead of the league leaders' match at home to Sheffield United.

1 Jan 08:30 ET / 13:30 GMT OLYMPICS

OLYMPICS-2020/SOCCER (PIX) (TV) Olympics - Tokyo 2020 Soccer Test Event - Emperor's Cup final

The final of the Emperor's Cup will be held on New Year's Day and will be the first sporting event to be held at the National Stadium built for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics later in the year. The Games organisers are using the game as a test event for the Olympics' soccer competition. 1 Jan 00:35 ET / 05:35 GMT

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

VisionRI served Legal Notice to Senior Ex-employee for data theft and misuse

UPDATE 1-Hong Kong to end year with multiple protests, kick off 2020 with big march

DLF wins 'Sword of Honour' from British Safety Council, becomes only company globally to get the award 13 times in a year

This Is Us Season 4 episode 10 trailer shows Toby ‘silent’ to ‘emotional’ Kate

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

HP: Two brothers among 3 dead as jeep plunges into gorge in Kinnaur

Three persons including two brothers died and two others sustained injuries as a jeep fell into a deep gorge in Himachal Pradeshs Kinnaur district on Tuesday, police said. All five passengers of the jeep were residents of Rispa Julla villag...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed January 15: Trump

Washington, Dec 31 AFP The new partial trade agreement between the United States and China will be signed in the middle of next month in Washington, US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday. I will be signing our very large and comprehensi...

Trump says U.S.-China trade deal will be signed on Jan 15

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that Phase 1 of an American trade deal with China would be signed on Jan. 15 at the White House.The president wrote in a tweet that he would sign the deal with high-level representatives of China ...

US-China 'phase one' trade deal to be signed on January 15: Trump. (AFP) ZHZH

US-China phase one trade deal to be signed on January 15 Trump. AFP ZHZH...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019