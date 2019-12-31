Sought-after Lemar sustains thigh injury

Madrid, Dec 31 (AFP) Atletico Madrid attacker Thomas Lemar, who has been linked with a move away from the club, has suffered a thigh injury, the La Liga outfit said on Tuesday, without noting the length of his absence. Lyon and Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the 24-year-old World Cup winner during the upcoming transfer window.

Lemar has scored three goals in 64 appearances since Diego Simeone signed him from Monaco in 2018 for 72 million euros (USD 80 million). Fourth-placed Atletico host Levante in La Liga on Saturday in their first match after the winter break. (AFP) AH

