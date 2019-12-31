Bears to start QB Trubisky in 2020; 2021 no guarantee

In Mitchell, they trust in Chicago, at least for one more season. The Bears are entering the offseason with Mitchell Trubisky as their starting quarterback, general manager Ryan Pace said at a press conference Tuesday.

"Mitch is our starter," Pace said. "We believe in Mitch and we believe in the progress he is going to make." Chicago was 8-8 but missed out on the playoffs for the eighth time in nine seasons. Trubisky is expected to have surgery on his left shoulder after playing several games with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder, Pace said.

Pace said the team hasn't committed to exercising the fifth-year option on Trubisky for the 2021 season. "We're not at that point right now," Pace said.

Trubisky was 32nd in yards per attempt (6.1) and 32nd in yards per completion (9.6) among qualified quarterbacks in 2019. He was 28th in quarterback rating (83.0). The No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft has 41 career starts (23-18 record).

Head coach Matt Nagy said Tuesday the biggest upgrade he wants to see from Trubisky is "understanding coverages." The 25-year-old has 48 touchdowns and 29 interceptions in three seasons.

