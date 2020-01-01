Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lions part ways with four assistants in staff shake-up

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 03:14 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 03:12 IST
Lions part ways with four assistants in staff shake-up
"These decisions are never easy and I'm thankful for the effort these men gave our team," coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. Image Credit: Flickr

The Detroit Lions parted ways with four assistant coaches, including special teams coordinator John Bonamego, and two strength coaches on Tuesday. Also, let go were linebackers coach Al Golden, tight ends coach Chris White, and defensive backs coach Brian Stewart, as well as football performance coach Harold Nash and assistant strength and performance coach Rodney Hill.

"These decisions are never easy and I'm thankful for the effort these men gave our team," coach Matt Patricia said in a statement. "I will continue to evaluate our entire operation in the coming days and weeks and will always make decisions in the best interest of the team. I wish these coaches the best in their future endeavors." Patricia is 9-22-1 in two seasons as the Lions' head coach, and the staff changes come after a disappointing 3-12-1 season in which quarterback Matthew Stafford missed the final eight games. Detroit was winless without Stafford and lost nine straight to end the season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

US agency formalizes border medical plan after migrants die

Washington, Jan 1 AP US Customs and Border Protection on Tuesday formalised a medical plan formed in the wake of a massive surge of migrant families to the US-Mexico border and a series of deaths in immigration custody. The goal was to incr...

N.Korea's Kim says world to see 'new strategic weapon' in the near future -KCNA

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday vowed to continue developing his countrys nuclear deterrent and introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media KCNA said, after the United States missed a year-end deadline for ...

WRAPUP 2-Protesters demonstrate at U.S. Embassy in Iraq in new test for Trump

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and posing a new challenge for U.S. President Donald Trump. The pro...

Death toll from tribal clashes in Sudan's Darfur rises to 36

Sporadic tribal clashes between Arabs and non-Arabs continued in Sudans West Darfur province, as the death toll climbed to at least three dozen people, some of them burned to death, according to a senior health official and a spokesman for ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019