Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 3rd straight loss

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 04:20 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 04:13 IST
Pacers hand Embiid-less 76ers 3rd straight loss
T.J. Warren added 21 points, Myles Turner contributed 14 and Jeremy Lamb had 13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Domantas Sabonis had 23 points, 10 rebounds and five assists to carry the host Indiana Pacers past the Philadelphia 76ers 115-97 on Tuesday in Indianapolis. T.J. Warren added 21 points, Myles Turner contributed 14 and Jeremy Lamb had 13 for the Pacers, who improved to 15-3 at home and snapped a two-game losing streak.

Doug McDermott also had 12 points for Indiana, while former 76er T.J. McConnell added 11 points and 10 assists. Ben Simmons had 18 points and 10 rebounds but also had three assists against six turnovers for the Sixers. Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 20 points but the Sixers looked out of sync from start to finish without All-Star center Joel Embiid.

Embiid was nursing a sore left knee and the Sixers fell to 3-4 without him this season. Since soundly defeating the Milwaukee Bucks 121-109 on Christmas, the Sixers have dropped three straight road games in Orlando, Miami and now Indianapolis.

The Pacers received a big lift with the return of Malcolm Brogdon after he missed the three previous games. But Brogdon missed all five shots, aggravated his back and exited the game in the first quarter. Still, the Pacers took advantage of Embiid's absence and bolted to a commanding 67-43 advantage at halftime. Warren led the way with 21 points and knocked down all nine of his shots in the first half.

Simmons paced the Sixers with 12 points and seven rebounds by halftime. Indiana began the third quarter just as strong. When Lamb stole the ball and drained a 3-pointer from the wing, the lead was 78-49 with 9:17 left. Sabonis scored the Pacers' next six points and the lead swelled to 35.

The Sixers continued to struggle mightily with their shooting and weren't able to cut much into the lead as they trailed 96-66 after the third. Tobias Harris' tip-in actually sliced the lead to 30 with 2.3 seconds remaining. Midway through the fourth, the Sixers twice trailed by 29.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

Western Rajasthan produces surplus power, thanks to wind and solar energy

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kim Jong-un: North Korea ending test moratoriums

North Korea is abandoning its moratoriums on nuclear and intercontinental ballistic missile tests, leader Kim Jong-un has declared according to state media on Wednesday. The North has previously fired missiles capable of reaching the entire...

Australia scrambles to reach thousands stranded by bushfires

Fire-ravaged Australia has launched a major operation to reach thousands of people stranded in seaside towns after deadly bushfires ripped through popular tourist areas on New Years Eve. Navy ships and military aircraft were deployed alongs...

Reports: Cowboys, Garrett to meet again

Jason Garrett apparently will open the new year as the head coach of the Dallas Cowboys. The Dallas Morning News reported that Garrett met Tuesday with team owner Jerry Jones and his son, Stephen, for a second straight day but the meeting e...

UPDATE 1-Iran denies role in U.S. embassy violence, warns against retaliation

Iran denied it was behind violent protests at the U.S. embassy in Iraq on Tuesday and warned against any retaliation after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an attack on the mission and said it would be held responsible.American offi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019