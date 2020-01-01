Left Menu
Texans WR Fuller limited in practice

The 25-year-old, who sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale, hopes to return for the Texans' wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Image Credit: Twitter (@HoustonTexans)

Houston Texans wide receiver Will Fuller V took a positive first step in his bid to return to the field. Fuller was limited in practice Tuesday as he works his way back from a groin injury sustained during the Texans' 23-20 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Dec. 21.

The 25-year-old, who sat out Houston's 35-14 setback to the Tennessee Titans in the regular-season finale, hopes to return for the Texans' wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills on Saturday. "He's progressing," Houston coach Bill O'Brien said of Fuller. "I mean, I think he's -- we'll see how it goes today, but I think he's working hard to try to get back and it's really going to be kind of a day-by-day thing."

Fuller recorded career highs in receptions (49) and receiving yards (670) despite competing in just 11 games this season. He also had three touchdowns in 2019. In addition to Fuller, cornerbacks Bradley Roby (hamstring) and Johnathan Joseph (hamstring), safety Jahleel Addae (Achilles), linebacker Jacob Martin (knee), wide receiver Kenny Stills (knee) and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (ankle) were also limited participants.

