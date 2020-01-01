Left Menu
Development News Edition

Raptors continue home dominance over Cavs

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Toronto
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 08:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 08:05 IST
Raptors continue home dominance over Cavs
Image Credit: Flickr

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and added eight assists as the host Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night. It was the second win in 15 days for the Raptors over the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight in Toronto.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Terence Davis had a season-best 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12. Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who completed a three-game road trip at 1-2. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his team-best 17th double-double of the season, Cedi Osman had 14 points, Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 points, Darius Garland had 12 and Kevin Love had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto shot 47.6 percent from the field and Cleveland shot 42.5 percent. The Raptors led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 17-point advantage.

Anunoby, who started the game on the bench with Hollis-Jefferson starting in his place, hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give Toronto a 27-25 lead. The Raptors led by 10 after Lowry made two free throws with 8:18 left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers cut the lead to four before VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining in the half to finish an 8-0 run. The Raptors closed the first half on a 7-0 surge to lead 59-43.

Lowry's 13 first-half points led the Raptors, who shot 50 percent from the field. Thompson and Sexton each scored 11 points as the Cavaliers shot 34.7 percent. The Raptors stretched the lead to 20 on Lowry's 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter. Ibaka's hook shot stretched the lead to 21 with 3:33 to go. The Raptors led 86-69 after the third quarter.

Toronto is 4-3 since Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) were injured in a Dec. 18 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Goa welcomes 2020 in style with beach parties, fireworks

Dazzling fireworks, dance parties and mid-night masses in churches marked the onset of the New Year in Goa where thousands of people, including locals and tourists, held celebrations throughout the night to welcome 2020. People thronged the...

New tennis era kicks off with ATP Cup

Tennis innovative new team championship kicks off the mens 2020 season on Friday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among those looking for a winning start ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations split ...

WRAPUP 6-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending more troops to region

Protesters angry about U.S. air strikes on Iraq hurled stones and torched a security post at the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday, setting off a confrontation with guards and prompting the United States to send additional troops to the Mi...

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district: Officials.

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district Officials....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020