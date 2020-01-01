Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wings blank Sharks for first shutout of season

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Detroit
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 08:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 08:55 IST
Wings blank Sharks for first shutout of season
Image Credit: pixabay

Jonathan Bernier recorded his first shutout of the season, Tyler Bertuzzi scored what proved the game-winner, and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Bernier made 34 saves to notch his 18th career shutout and Detroit's first this season. Bernier's last shutout was Feb. 2 against the Ottawa Senators. The Red Wings' most recent shutout was March 29 against the New Jersey Devils.

Filip Hronek scored an empty-net goal for Detroit, which won for just the third time in December after recording just three victories in November. Martin Jones made 21 saves for San Jose, which has lost five of its past six (1-4-1). The Sharks snapped a four-game winless streak by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday in their previous outing.

Bernier's leg save against Antti Suomela in the opening period kept the game scoreless until the second period. Each team had a power play during the opening period. Bertuzzi, Detroit's All-Star representative, tipped in a shot from the point by Madison Bowey at 3:15 of the second period. Bertuzzi's 15th goal was also assisted by Dylan Larkin.

After two periods, San Jose had a 20-19 edge in shots on goal. The Sharks had the lone power-play opportunity in the middle period. Bowey was called for high-sticking Suomela at 8:14 of the third, but the Sharks couldn't get a quality shot off during the next two minutes.

San Jose's Barclay Goodrow and Detroit's Justin Abdelkader were given five minutes for fighting with seven minutes left. The Red Wings were awarded a power play with 5:30 remaining when Stefan Noesen was penalized for roughing Bertuzzi. Detroit didn't get a shot on goal during that man advantage.

Bernier stopped shots from Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane in the final 1:15 before Hronek flipped a shot down the ice into an empty net for the clinching goal with 49 seconds left. In the first meeting between San Jose and Detroit on Nov. 16, the host Sharks won in a shootout, 4-3.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

FACTBOX-Rising homelessness to ageing population: Five challenges facing cities in 2020

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Connor’s 1st regular-season hat trick lifts Jets over Avs

Kyle Connor had three goals for his first career regular-season hat trick, Blake Wheeler scored two goals, and the Winnipeg Jets beat the Colorado Avalanche 7-4 on Tuesday night in Denver. Mark Scheifele and Nikolaj Ehlers each had a goal a...

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in J&K's Rajouri district: Officials

Two army personnel killed in gunfight with Pakistani infiltrators along LoC in Jammu and Kashmirs Rajouri district Officials....

Goa welcomes 2020 in style with beach parties, fireworks

Dazzling fireworks, dance parties and mid-night masses in churches marked the onset of the New Year in Goa where thousands of people, including locals and tourists, held celebrations throughout the night to welcome 2020. People thronged the...

New tennis era kicks off with ATP Cup

Tennis innovative new team championship kicks off the mens 2020 season on Friday, with Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic among those looking for a winning start ahead of the first Grand Slam of the year. The ATP Cup will see 24 nations split ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020