Wings blank Sharks for first shutout of season

Jonathan Bernier recorded his first shutout of the season, Tyler Bertuzzi scored what proved the game-winner, and the host Detroit Red Wings snapped a six-game losing streak with a 2-0 win over the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday. Bernier made 34 saves to notch his 18th career shutout and Detroit's first this season. Bernier's last shutout was Feb. 2 against the Ottawa Senators. The Red Wings' most recent shutout was March 29 against the New Jersey Devils.

Filip Hronek scored an empty-net goal for Detroit, which won for just the third time in December after recording just three victories in November. Martin Jones made 21 saves for San Jose, which has lost five of its past six (1-4-1). The Sharks snapped a four-game winless streak by defeating the Philadelphia Flyers 6-1 on Saturday in their previous outing.

Bernier's leg save against Antti Suomela in the opening period kept the game scoreless until the second period. Each team had a power play during the opening period. Bertuzzi, Detroit's All-Star representative, tipped in a shot from the point by Madison Bowey at 3:15 of the second period. Bertuzzi's 15th goal was also assisted by Dylan Larkin.

After two periods, San Jose had a 20-19 edge in shots on goal. The Sharks had the lone power-play opportunity in the middle period. Bowey was called for high-sticking Suomela at 8:14 of the third, but the Sharks couldn't get a quality shot off during the next two minutes.

San Jose's Barclay Goodrow and Detroit's Justin Abdelkader were given five minutes for fighting with seven minutes left. The Red Wings were awarded a power play with 5:30 remaining when Stefan Noesen was penalized for roughing Bertuzzi. Detroit didn't get a shot on goal during that man advantage.

Bernier stopped shots from Tomas Hertl and Evander Kane in the final 1:15 before Hronek flipped a shot down the ice into an empty net for the clinching goal with 49 seconds left. In the first meeting between San Jose and Detroit on Nov. 16, the host Sharks won in a shootout, 4-3.

