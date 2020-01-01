Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Arizona
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 10:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 10:21 IST
Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals
Image Credit: pixabay

Phil Kessel's third-period goal broke a 1-1 tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.

The Coyotes put a stop to the Blues' eight-game winning streak and ended both a three-game overall losing streak and three-game home losing streak. Conor Garland's first-period goal was his team-leading 14th of the season, and Jakob Chychrun had two assists including the secondary assist on what was the winning goal at 7:20 of the third.

Nick Schmaltz finished off the Blues with an empty-net power-play goal with 51.9 seconds to play. Schmaltz raised his points total to a team-leading 32. Antti Raanta had 38 saves and the Coyotes' penalty kill thwarted four Blues power plays. St. Louis failed to score on a power play for the first time in five games.

Tyler Bozak scored the only goal for St. Louis at 14:53 of the first period. The Blues outshot the Coyotes 38-27 but lost for the sixth time in the last seven meetings between the two teams. Jake Allen stopped 24 shots for St. Louis, which lost in regulation time on the road for just the fifth time this season.

The Coyotes failed to convert on a four-minute power play after a double minor to the Blues' Ivan Barbashev late in the first period but went 2-for-4 on power plays in the game. The Blues had a 5-on-3 power play early in the second period but couldn't cash in. After a scoreless second period, neither team could find the net until Chychrun got the puck on a giveaway and passed to Lawson Crouse. Crouse fed a backhand pass to Kessel ahead of two defenders for Kessel's ninth goal of the season.

The Coyotes had lost five of six at home until Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Coyotes end Blues' winning streak with 2 late goals

Phil Kessels third-period goal broke a tie and helped give the Arizona Coyotes a 3-1 win over the defending Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night in Glendale, Ariz. It was the 1,300th win in Arizona franchise history.The Coy...

UPDATE 4-North Korea's leader promises 'new strategic weapon,' leaves room for talks

North Koreas leader plans to further develop nuclear programmes and to introduce a new strategic weapon in the near future, state media said on Wednesday, although he signalled there was still room for dialogue with the United States. Kim J...

Govt deallocates coal block in Jharkhand allotted for power project

The government has canceled the allotment of a coal block for the power project in Jharkhand, as even after a decade of allotment no significant progress was made to operationalize it. The coal block was allotted in 2009, to Karanpura Energ...

Uttarakhand: Modi strengthens link to hill state; year marred by hooch, natural calamities

Two visuals helped link Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Uttarakhand in the just-ended year. Both triggered opposition attacks on him. One picture showed him meditating in a cave at the Kedarnath shrine. The other was his appearance on Man v...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020