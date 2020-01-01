Left Menu
Raptors continue home dominance over Cavs

Image Credit: Flickr

Kyle Lowry scored 24 points and added eight assists as the host Toronto Raptors defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-97 on Tuesday night. It was the second win in 15 days for the Raptors over the Cavaliers, who have lost five straight in Toronto.

Serge Ibaka added 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Raptors, Terence Davis had a season-high-tying 19 points, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson had 14 points and OG Anunoby and Fred VanVleet each scored 12. Collin Sexton had 22 points for the Cavaliers, who completed a three-game road trip at 1-2. Tristan Thompson had 14 points and 11 rebounds for his team-best 17th double-double of the season. Cedi Osman contributed 14 points, Kevin Porter Jr. had 13 points, Darius Garland had 12, and Kevin Love had 10 points and 11 rebounds.

Toronto shot 47.6 percent from the field while holding Cleveland to 42.5 percent shooting. The Raptors led by as many as 21 points in the third quarter and entered the fourth with a 17-point advantage.

Anunoby, who began the game on the bench with Hollis-Jefferson starting in his place, hit a 3-pointer at the end of the first quarter to give Toronto a 27-25 lead. The Raptors led by 10 after Lowry made two free throws with 8:18 left in the second quarter. The Cavaliers cut the lead to four before VanVleet made a 3-pointer with 4:11 remaining in the half to finish an 8-0 run. The Raptors closed the first half on a 7-0 surge to lead 59-43.

Lowry's 13 first-half points led the Raptors, who shot 50 percent from the field. Thompson and Sexton each scored 11 points as the Cavaliers shot 34.7 percent. The Raptors stretched the lead to 20 on Lowry's 3-pointer with 5:09 remaining in the third quarter. Ibaka's hook shot stretched the lead to 21 with 3:33 to go. The Raptors led 86-69 after the third quarter.

Toronto is 4-3 since Pascal Siakam (groin), Marc Gasol (hamstring) and Norman Powell (shoulder) were injured in a Dec. 18 victory at the Detroit Pistons.

