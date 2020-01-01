Left Menu
Development News Edition

Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 13:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 13:28 IST
Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju
Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'. "Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works instead of a picnic. So, we trekked uphill to identify new Guest House and Helipad in the our remote circle," Rijiju tweeted.

The minister, on Monday, had said that boxer Mary Kom is a legend and Nikhat Zareen has the potential to follow her footsteps and added that the country is proud of both the pugilists. His remarks came after Mary Kom refused to shake hands with Nikhat Zareen after the final round of the women's boxing Olympic qualifiers trials on Saturday. The six-time world champion defeated Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category and booked a berth for the Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania.

"Too much of issues are created on this! Mary Kom is a legend who has achieved what no other boxer has ever achieved in the World Amateur Boxing. Nikhat Zareen is an amazing boxer who has the potential to follow the footsteps of Mary Kom. India is proud of both of them. Period...," Rijiju had tweeted. Earlier this year, Zareen had demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. On October 17, she had written to the Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Mary Kom by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medallists from the World Cup.

Five female boxers including Mary Kom have secured their spot for the Olympic Qualifiers. The Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania for women will take place from February 3 to 14, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Banks allowed to utilise Mallya's movable assets to clear debt

A special court here has permitted a consortium of 15 banks led by the State Bank of India SBI to utilise movable assets of former liquor baron Vijay Mallya towards repayment of his debt. The assets, comprising financial securities like sha...

Texans hope Watt can be difference-maker vs. Bills

The return of Houston defensive end J.J. Watt from the injured reserve list serves as the most noteworthy subplot in the Texans AFC wild-card game against the visiting Buffalo Bills, a fitting development considering the role both defenses ...

Ahead of Delhi polls, BJP poll in-charge Javadekar demands AAP, Congress to apologise for inciting violence

The Union Minister for Information and broadcasting and Delhis election in-charge for Bharatiya Janata Party for Delhi assembly polls Prakash Javadekar launched a scathing attack on AAP and Congress while accusing them of inciting violence ...

Pope Francis admires Nativity scene, delights tourists, Romans in St Peter's Square

Rome, Jan 1 AP Pope Francis delighted tourists and Romans in St. Peters Square on Tuesday night when he took a stroll to admire the Nativity scene. Shouts of Pope Pope and Happy New Year resounded as families rushed to catch a glimpse of hi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020