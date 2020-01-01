Let's welcome New Year 2020 with spirit of love, compassion: Kiren Rijiju

Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday wished 'New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion'. "Let's welcome the New Year 2020 with the spirit of love and compassion! On the eve of New Year we decided to do some works instead of a picnic. So, we trekked uphill to identify new Guest House and Helipad in the our remote circle," Rijiju tweeted.

The minister, on Monday, had said that boxer Mary Kom is a legend and Nikhat Zareen has the potential to follow her footsteps and added that the country is proud of both the pugilists. His remarks came after Mary Kom refused to shake hands with Nikhat Zareen after the final round of the women's boxing Olympic qualifiers trials on Saturday. The six-time world champion defeated Zareen 9-1 in the 51kg category and booked a berth for the Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania.

"Too much of issues are created on this! Mary Kom is a legend who has achieved what no other boxer has ever achieved in the World Amateur Boxing. Nikhat Zareen is an amazing boxer who has the potential to follow the footsteps of Mary Kom. India is proud of both of them. Period...," Rijiju had tweeted. Earlier this year, Zareen had demanded a 'fair chance' to contest the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. On October 17, she had written to the Sports Ministry challenging the Boxing Federation of India's (BFI) decision to accommodate world champion Mary Kom by changing its rule of exempting gold and silver medallists from the World Cup.

Five female boxers including Mary Kom have secured their spot for the Olympic Qualifiers. The Olympic Qualifiers Asia-Oceania for women will take place from February 3 to 14, 2020 in Wuhan, China. (ANI)

