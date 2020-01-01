Left Menu
Development News Edition

I believe we can play the final of Tokyo Olympics: hockey captain Manpreet

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 16:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 16:58 IST
I believe we can play the final of Tokyo Olympics: hockey captain Manpreet

National men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh believes India has the capability of reaching the final of the Tokyo Olympics, provided a sense of discipline and consistency is maintained in the run-up to the quadrennial extravaganza. Leaving behind a disappointing 2018 where India crashed out in the quarterfinals of the World Cup at home, the Manpreet-led side has managed to maintain its consistency and qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics under a new coach in Australian Graham Reid.

Reviewing the year gone by, Manpreet said 2019 has been productive for the team in terms of its performances despite not getting enough opportunities to compete in high-level international tournaments. "Looking back, 2019 has been very good for us. We started the year in the fifth spot and managed to maintain that. The biggest aim for us in 2019 was to qualify for the Olympics and we have managed to achieve that under a new coach," Manpreet told PTI.

"Our main target in 2019 is to reach the finals of the Olympics and believe me it's achievable. Throughout the year we have managed to maintain the No 5 position in world rankings and there is no reason why we can't climb from that. "But for that, we have to maintain the consistency which we have showed in the entire 2019," he added.

The ace mid-fielder, who has been nominated for the 2019 FIH Player of the Year award, said encounters against top teams like the Netherlands, world champions Belgium and Australia in the upcoming FIH Pro league will give India a fair idea about where the eight-time Olympic champions stand. India, who pulled out of the inaugural edition of the Pro-League, will play the Dutch side on January 18 and 19 before hosting Belgium on February 8 and 9 followed by two more home fixtures against Australia on February 22 and 23.

"The FIH Pro League is our first step towards Olympic preparation. In the Pro League, we will get to face all the top teams of the world before the Olympics and this experience will give us an idea where we stand before the Olympics," Manpreet said. The skipper said the biggest take away for Indian men's hockey team in 2019 was the transition of quite a few young players into the senior fold.

"In 2019, we witnessed quite a few young players making it into the senior side. They performed to their potential at the international level and outsmarted some of the senior guys. It's the biggest positive for us, especially in a busy year, where we will be competing at the FIH Pro-League be sides the Olympics," Manpreet said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

UPDATE 4-U.S. Embassy evacuated as violent Baghdad protesters denounce air strikes

Pompeo hopes N.Korea's Kim chooses 'peace and prosperity over conflict and war'

UPDATE 1-Trump blames Iran for 'orchestrating' attack on U.S. embassy in Iraq

BRIEF-BOC Aviation To Purchase 18 Airbus A320NEO From Airbus S.A.S

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

ED attaches properties of Surat-based company worth over Rs 18 crore under PMLA

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Wednesday said that it has attached nine wind turbine generators and land in Tamil Nadu held by a Surat-based company under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA, 2002, in connection with an alleged b...

Bedi has 'no authority' to cancel appointment of SEC made by

Days after Puducherry Lt Governor issued an order declaring as null and void the appointment of a retired IAS officer as State Election Commissioner by the territorial government, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday said Kiran Bedi h...

No differences on portfolio allocation: Jayant Patil

Maharashtra cabinet minister Jayant Patil said on Wednesday that there were no differences between the allies Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress over the allocation of portfolios. Patil, who heads state unit of the Nationalist Congress Party, was...

Indonesia rejects China's claims over South China Sea

Indonesia said on Wednesday it rejected Chinas claims over a disputed part of the South China Sea as having no legal basis, after two days earlier protesting to Beijing over the presence of a Chinese coastguard vessel in its territorial wat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020