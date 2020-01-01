Left Menu
  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 01-01-2020 21:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 01-01-2020 21:33 IST
Sports Highlights

The following are the top and expected stories at 2130 hours:

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-RAHANE-INTERVIEW

We have to counter breeze factor during Tests in New Zealand: Rahane By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Ajinkya Rahane doesn't fuss over technical issues but India's Test vice-captain feels that the breeze in Wellington and Christchurch needs to be factored in during the team's upcoming two-Test series against New Zealand next month.

SPO-CRI-U19-KOHLI Kohli remembers U-19 World Cup days, says Williamson was a stand-out player in 2008

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Virat Kohli has picked his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson as the standout performer of the 2008 ICC Under-19 World Cup even though the event was dominated by his team and gave the India skipper his first taste of stardom.

SPO-CRI-SL-SQUAD Mathews returns to Sri Lanka T20 squad for tour of India Colombo, Jan 1 (PTI) Former skipper Angelo Mathews on Wednesday returned to the Sri Lanka squad for the three-match T20 International series against India starting in Guwahati on January 5.

SPO-CRI-ICC-LYON-LANGER

Lyon calls four-day Test concept ridiculous, Langer too not keen on change Sydney, Jan 1 (PTI) ICC's proposal to introduce four-day Tests has met with stiff opposition from leading Australia spinner Nathan Lyon, who termed it "ridiculous" while chief coach Justin Langer is also not in favour of tinkering with the traditional format.

SPO-CRI-TEAMS

Dhoni picked captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and T20 teams of past decade New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Charismatic former India skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni was on Wednesday picked as captain of ESPNCricinfo's ODI and Twenty20 teams of the decade, while Virat Kohli was named the leader in Tests.

SPO-CRI-KALRA-SUSPENSION

Bizarre: U-19 World Cup hero Kalra suspended for 1 yr from Ranji Trophy for "age-fraud" By Kushan Sarkar

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Young left-handed opener Manjot Kalra, who scored a hundred in the final of the last edition of U-19 World Cup, has been suspended by outgoing DDCA Ombudsman for one year from playing Ranji Trophy, for an alleged age-fraud during his U-16 and U-19 days.

SPO-CRI-PAK-BABAR In 2019, worked on my mistakes, understood Test cricket's nuances: Babar Azam

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan's top batsman and T20 skipper Babar Azam says he spent a good part of 2019 correcting the mistakes he made in Test cricket and now has a better understanding of the format's nuances.

SPO-CRI-U19-PAK Pak U-19 batsman Haider Ali says good show against India has made him confident ahead of ICC WC

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan's Under-19 team batsman Haider Ali says the win over India in Asia Emerging nations Cup has given him immense confidence as he gears up for the ICC Youth World Cup scheduled later this month.

SPO-CRI-PAK-NASEEM Pakistan withdraws pacer Naseem from U-19 World Cup squad

Karachi, Jan 1 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday withdrew fast bowler Naseem Shah from its Under-19 World Cup squad, saying the youngster is ready to show his mettle at the senior level.

SPO-SINDHU-INTERVIEW Criticism doesn't affect me, working on technique to win medal at Olympics: Sindhu

By Amit Kumar Das New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) Neither criticism nor the burden of expectations bother world champion shuttler P V Sindhu, who says she is completely focussed on improving her craft in pursuit of a second Olympic medal at this year's Tokyo Games.

SPO-HOCK-MANPREET

I believe we can play the final of Tokyo Olympics: hockey captain Manpreet By Saumojyoti S Choudhury

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) National men's hockey team captain Manpreet Singh believes India has the capability of reaching the final of the Tokyo Olympics, provided a sense of discipline and consistency is maintained in the run-up to the quadrennial extravaganza.

SPO--ARCHERY-AAI-ELECTION AAI elections to be held on January 18 in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 1 (PTI) The much-awaited elections of the Archery Association of India (AAI) will be held on January 18 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

