Vikings RB Cook ready to return at 'full strength'

After missing two games with a shoulder injury, Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook vows to be at "full strength" for Sunday's wild-card playoff game in New Orleans. "I feel refreshed," Cook said on Wednesday. "I'm going to be ready to go. I'm going to be at full strength. Looking forward to a good football game."

A first-time Pro Bowl selection in 2019, Cook finished seventh in the NFL in yards from scrimmage (1,654) and 10th in rushing (1,135) in just 14 games. His 13 rushing touchdowns were the most by a Viking since Adrian Peterson set the team record with 18 in 2009. Cook said he is feeling no limitations in his left shoulder, which he injured during a 39-10 win against the Los Angeles Chargers on Dec. 15.

Barring a setback, the 2017 second-round draft pick appears on track to make his NFL postseason debut against the Saints. --Field Level Media

