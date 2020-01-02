Left Menu
Development News Edition

Report: NFL video probe finds no link to Belichick, Pats staff

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 01:41 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 01:13 IST
Report: NFL video probe finds no link to Belichick, Pats staff

The NFL is winding up its investigation into a video crew's filming of the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline and has found nothing to link the New England Patriots' football staff to any misdoings, the Washington Post reported Wednesday. The Patriots said a videographer was filming one of New England's advance scouts for a "Do Your Job" documentary series on employees that is featured on the team website and was not trying to gain a competitive advantage for their late-season game against the Bengals.

The Post said the NFL investigation could conclude this week. Despite the league not finding a connection between the football staff and the filming, the Patriots still could face a significant fine or another penalty such as the loss of a draft pick. That's because the Patriots admitted they violated NFL video rules when the crew, which was set up in the press box, shot video of the Cincinnati sideline when the Bengals met the Browns in Cleveland on Dec. 8. The Patriots beat the Bengals 34-13 on Dec. 15.

"The football team, the football staff, and the coaching staff had nothing to do with what happened. Nothing. So, we have no involvement in it," Belichick said after the videotaping incident. Commissioner Roger Goodell and other league officials must review the findings before any penalties are announced.

Teams recently were fined between $150,000 and $350,000 for offenses that included playing fake crowd noise in the stadium during a game (Atlanta Falcons), using a walkie-talkie when the communications system failed (New York Giants), violating rules on coach-to-player headsets in helmets (Baltimore Ravens) and a team official texting coaches during games (Cleveland Browns). The Patriots have a history of video infractions. In 2007, the NFL fined Belichick $500,000 and the Patriots $250,000 after the team was caught taping the New York Jets' defensive coaches' signals in the incident known as Spygate. New England also was docked its first-round pick in the 2008 NFL Draft.

New England (12-4) will host the Tennessee Titans (9- 7) in the AFC wild-card round on Saturday night.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

UPDATE 1-Australian bushfires claim third victim as authorities struggle to reach cut-off areas

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Austria conservatives, Greens agree to form government: officials

Austrias conservatives led by Sebastian Kurz have agreed to form a coalition government with the Greens after a final round of talks capping almost three months of negotiations.The OeVP Peoples Party and Greens have agreed on a government p...

UPDATE 4-Rock-throwing Iraqi militias quit U.S. Embassy after protests

Supporters of Iranian-backed Iraqi paramilitary groups who stormed the U.S. Embassys perimeter and hurled rocks in two days of protests withdrew on Wednesday after Washington dispatched extra troops and threatened reprisals against Tehran.T...

Austrian conservatives and Greens reach coalition deal, Greens say

Austrian conservative leader Sebastian Kurz on Wednesday reached a coalition deal with the Greens to ensure his return to power and bring the left-wing party into government for the first time, a Greens spokeswoman and a source close to the...

Poland hit by bird flu outbreak on turkey farms

Bird flu has been detected in turkeys in eastern Poland, authorities said on Wednesday, and local media reported that the outbreak could require up to 40,000 birds to be slaughtered. Poland, Europes largest poultry producer according to dat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020