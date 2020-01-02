Left Menu
Development News Edition

Augustin, Magic cruise past Wizards

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 07:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 07:10 IST
Augustin, Magic cruise past Wizards
Image Credit: Twitter (@OrlandoMagic)

D.J. Augustin scored a season-high 25 points off the bench and added nine assists as the visiting Orlando Magic recorded a 122-101 victory over the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. Augustin's point total eclipsed the 24 he scored in Orlando's 127-120 victory at Washington on Dec. 3.

Nikola Vucevic collected 20 points and 12 rebounds for his 14th double-double of the season for the Magic, who defeated the Wizards for the third time in as many contests in 2019-20. Orlando also recorded a 125-121 home victory over Washington on Nov. 17. Orlando's Evan Fournier scored 18 points, and Maryland native Markelle Fultz added 16 and eight assists while playing with his mom and sister in attendance.

Washington shooting guard Bradley Beal scored 20 of his 27 points in the first half in his return from a two-game absence caused by soreness in his lower right leg. Jordan McRae added 15 points off the bench for the Wizards, who have lost 13 of their past 17 games. Orlando forward Jonathan Isaac was removed from the floor on a stretcher after sustaining a hyperextended left knee early in the first quarter. Isaac was holding his left knee after making contact with Beal on a drive to the basket.

The Magic announced that Isaac would undergo an MRI on Thursday upon the team's return to Orlando and then be re-evaluated. The Magic composed themselves after the injury and led 62-58 at halftime before giving themselves some breathing room by scoring 17 of the first 24 points in the third quarter. Vucevic and Fultz each made a 3-pointer during that surge before the latter tacked on a floating jumper and a foul shot.

Fultz raised a few eyebrows by spinning around a defender and flipping a behind-the-back lead pass that set up Fournier's first dunk of the season to give Orlando an 81-68 advantage with 5:28 remaining in the third quarter. Augustin scored the first six points of the fourth quarter and added a 3-pointer to push the Magic's lead to 108-88 with 7:52 remaining. The visitors weren't seriously threatened from there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Cricket-Australia likely to be unchanged for third test, says Paine

Australia are unlikely to play a second spinner in the third test against New Zealand and will probably field the same team that beat the tourists in Melbourne last week to seal the series, captain Tim Paine said on Thursday. The Sydney Cri...

Seahawks return to Philadelphia vs. battered Eagles

With Marshawn Lynch returning to the fold, the Seattle Seahawks at least have some name recognition in their backfield. The Philadelphia Eagles Not so much.That could make for an intriguing matchup when the NFC East champion Eagles 9-7 play...

Jason Holder rested from first two ODIs against Ireland

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder has been rested for the first two games of their three-match series against Ireland. Holder is the only player to miss out from the ODI side that lost to India 2-1 recently.Windies will face Ireland in t...

Study finds Google system could improve breast cancer detection

A Google artificial intelligence system proved as good as expert radiologists at detecting which women had breast cancer based on screening mammograms and showed promise at reducing errors, researchers in the United States and Britain repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020