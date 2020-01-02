NADA shares roadmap for 2020

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday shared its roadmap for the year 2020. This year will be a busy one for athletes as they will be participating in a number of events including the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Japan and also for NADA which will be keeping an eye on them.

"In this coming year, the National Anti-Doping Agency will be focusing on running dope tests for major sports events including National & International Games. #PlayFair," NADA India tweeted. The NADA will be running dope tests for major sports events like Khelo India Youth Games, Guwahati; Khelo India University Games, Bhubaneswar; Tokyo Olympics, 2020; and National Games, Goa.

"We hope that the players will refrain from going against the interest of the game and their country. Wishing them a new year filled with success and great health," read a NADA post. Taking to Twitter, NADA advised athletes, "From this New Year onwards, we advise our athletes not to indulge in doping and be careful with their food intake, supplements, etc. for their respective sport. PlayFair." (ANI)

