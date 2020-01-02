Left Menu
Development News Edition

NADA shares roadmap for 2020

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday shared its roadmap for the year 2020.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 11:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 11:00 IST
NADA shares roadmap for 2020
NADA India logo. Image Credit: ANI

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Thursday shared its roadmap for the year 2020. This year will be a busy one for athletes as they will be participating in a number of events including the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Japan and also for NADA which will be keeping an eye on them.

"In this coming year, the National Anti-Doping Agency will be focusing on running dope tests for major sports events including National & International Games. #PlayFair," NADA India tweeted. The NADA will be running dope tests for major sports events like Khelo India Youth Games, Guwahati; Khelo India University Games, Bhubaneswar; Tokyo Olympics, 2020; and National Games, Goa.

"We hope that the players will refrain from going against the interest of the game and their country. Wishing them a new year filled with success and great health," read a NADA post. Taking to Twitter, NADA advised athletes, "From this New Year onwards, we advise our athletes not to indulge in doping and be careful with their food intake, supplements, etc. for their respective sport. PlayFair." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

Health News Roundup: U.S. vaping-related deaths rise to 55, pneumonia outbreak and more

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Congress hits out at Modi for 'neglecting' Karnataka

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of neglecting Karnataka ahead of his visit on Thursday, the state Congress questioned why he did not give adequate relief and pay a visit to the state, when most of its parts were affected by severe flo...

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

Japanese authorities allowed ousted Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn to carry a spare French passport in a locked case while out on bail, public broadcaster NHK said on Thursday, shedding some light on how he managed a dramatic escape to Lebanon. P...

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday.

NCLAT adjourns Tata-Mistry case hearing over petition filed by Registrar of Companies seeking modification in its order to Friday....

Delhi factory building collapses after fire, people trapped: Officials

Several people, including firefighters, are trapped under the debris of a factory that collapsed after a fire broke out in Delhis Peera Garhi on Thursday morning, officials said. A rescue operation is underway and the police, fire brigade p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020