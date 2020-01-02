Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Huddesrfield v Stoke halted after sectarian abuse aimed at McClean

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Dublin
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 12:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 12:25 IST
Soccer-Huddesrfield v Stoke halted after sectarian abuse aimed at McClean

Stoke City's 5-2 win at Huddersfield Town on Wednesday was briefly halted due to sectarian abuse aimed at Ireland winger James McClean, with an announcement being made that the match would be abandoned if the abuse did not stop. Stoke's McClean has been a target for refusing to wear a poppy on his shirt on Remembrance Day after he cited the 1972 'Bloody Sunday' massacre, where British soldiers killed unarmed protesters in his hometown of Derry, as the reason for not wearing one.

Poppies are worn as a symbol of remembrance, honoring those who lost their lives in various conflicts. The 30-year-old was the target of a popular right-wing terrace chant aimed at the Irish Republican Army (IRA) and he complained to the referee, who stopped the second tier game in line with the Football League's anti-discrimination protocol.

An announcement was made warning the fans at the John Smith's Stadium that "offensive behavior is affecting the game and will not be tolerated" and McClean applauded the move, after which no further abuse was heard. "James has been encouraged to report the abuse he receives of a sectarian nature to the match official," Stoke manager Michael O'Neill told reporters.

"He did it on Boxing Day when he was subjected to it by Sheffield Wednesday fans and he felt the need to do it today. He's 100% right to do so... People have to be held accountable for their behavior when they come to a football stadium." Huddersfield boss Danny Cowley condemned the offensive chants and said the club would take action against the guilty parties.

"There's no place for discrimination of any type whatsoever," he said. "The club will investigate and ensure the people involved will be duly punished."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

WRAPUP 5-Protesters burn security post at U.S. Embassy in Iraq; Pentagon sending additional troops to region

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray attend Maharashtra Police raising day event

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray along with his son and minister Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday attended the Maharashtra Police raising day event at Marol police training grounds. Several platoons of Police personnel did a march p...

MP: Flights delayed due to fog in Indore

Owing to poor weather conditions, some flights from Indore to Delhi and Mumbai were delayed on Thursday morning. Indigo flight 6E 6013 departing to Delhi was delayed by 50 minutes.Another Indigo flight 6E 655 departing to Mumbai was delayed...

UPDATE 3-Taiwan military chief among eight dead as helicopter makes forced landing

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after the helicopter carrying them made a forced landing in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said. The main portion of the helicopter la...

Gold imports dip 7 pc in Apr-Nov to USD 20.57 bn

Indias gold imports, which have a bearing on the current account deficit CAD, fell about 7 per cent to USD 20.57 billion during April-November period of the ongoing financial year, according to the commerce ministry data. Imports of the yel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020