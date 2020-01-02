Left Menu
Development News Edition

Four Pakistan cities to host entire PSL cricket tournament

  • PTI
  • |
  • Islamabad
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:40 IST
Four Pakistan cities to host entire PSL cricket tournament
Image Credit: Twitter(@CricketAus )

The Pakistan Cricket Board has taken another step in its bid to convince foreign teams that it's safe to play in the country. For the first time, all the matches in Pakistan's premier domestic Twenty20 tournament will be held in the country, across four major cities.

The PCB announced Wednesday that Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi and Multan will host the 34 Pakistan Super League (PSL) games, starting Feb. 20. Lahore has 14 matches, including the final on March 22. The entire first edition of the PSL in 2016 was staged in the United Arab Emirates before the PCB held the 2017 final at Lahore. In 2018, four matches were organized at Lahore and Karachi - with the rest in the UAE - while last year Karachi hosted eight matches.

A total of 36 foreign players will play this year for six local franchises - Quetta Gladiators, Islamabad United, Multan Sultans, Karachi Kings, Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi. Those players include batsman Jason Roy of England, South African pacer Dale Steyn and West Indies batsman Lendl Simmons. Pakistan has long been trying to win back the confidence of foreign countries. The doors of international cricket were shut on Pakistan after an attack on the Sri Lanka cricket team's bus at Lahore in 2009. The ambush left eight people dead and several Sri Lanka players and team officials injured.

Over the years Pakistan has hosted Zimbabwe, West Indies, a World XI, and Sri Lanka in limited-overs matches before successfully organizing a two-test series against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi and Karachi last month. "After bringing test cricket back to Pakistan, hosting of the entire Pakistan Super League is our other major achievement," PCB chairman Ehsan Mani said in a statement. "I never had any doubts it was Pakistan's league and should be played in front of home crowds."

Nine matches will be organized in Karachi, including the opener between Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United. Rawalpindi, which hosted its first test match last month since 2004, has eight games and Multan three.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield sales down 13 pc at 50,416 units in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported 13 percent decline in total sales at 50,416 units in December. The company had registered total sales of 58,278 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domest...

UPDATE 5-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.The main portion of the helicopter l...

40-year-old person found killed by elephant

40-year-old person found killed by elephant Erode, Jan 2 PTI A 40-year-old person has been trampledto death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR,forest officials said on ThursdayOn Wednesday night, the body of an unidentifi...

Vaishno Devi footfall in 2019 lowest in 3 years: Shrine Board

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, situated at the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi, recorded its lowest arrival of pilgrims in three years in 2019 with less than 79.5 lakhs devotees visiting the temple, Shrine Board officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020