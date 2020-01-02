Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA mastermind David Stern dead at 77

  • PTI
  • |
  • New York
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 15:50 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 15:42 IST
NBA mastermind David Stern dead at 77
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

David Stern, who masterminded the NBA's growth into a global sports powerhouse while serving as commissioner from 1984 to 2014, died Wednesday after suffering a brain hemorrhage last month. He was 77. The NBA, whose championship games were not televised live in the United States when Stern's 30-year tenure began, announced his passing, which came with his family at his bedside.

Stern, who underwent emergency surgery after he was stricken December 12, built the league into a global sporting empire by the time he retired on February 1, 2014, and passed leadership to current commissioner Adam Silver. "David took over the NBA in 1984 with the league at a crossroads, but over the course of 30 years as commissioner he ushered in the modern global NBA," Silver said in a statement.

"He launched groundbreaking media and marketing partnerships, digital assets and social responsibility programs that have brought the game to billions of people around the world. "Because of David, the NBA is a truly global brand -- making him not only one of the greatest sports commissioners of all time but also one of the most influential business leaders of his generation." Stern boosted corporate backing for the league, such superstars as Michael Jordan and Shaquille O'Neal becoming household names and epic pitchmen.

"RIP Mr. David Stern The best commissioner to ever do it," four-time NBA champion O'Neal tweeted. Stern oversaw the expansion of the league from 23 to 30 clubs, the debut of active NBA talent in the Olympics and the sport's expansion to a popular worldwide television phenomenon.

"Every member of the NBA family is the beneficiary of David's vision, generosity, and inspiration," Silver said. "Our deepest condolences go out to David's wife, Dianne, their sons, Andrew and Eric, and their extended family, and we share our grief with everyone whose life was touched by him."

Stern was born in 1942 and worked in his father's New York delicatessen, growing up a fan of the NBA's New York Knicks. He became a lawyer in 1966 and began working for the firm that represented the NBA, leaving in 1978 to join the NBA as general counsel and becoming executive vice president of the NBA in 1980. Key deals with the NBA Players Association were made regarding drug testing and a salary cap, setting the stage for Stern to replace Larry O'Brien as the NBA commissioner in 1984.

"The entire basketball community is heartbroken," the National Basketball Players Association said in a statement. "David Stern earned and deserved inclusion in our land of giants.

"His impact on our game and our business is immeasurable and the rewards we reap will continue to be appreciated by NBA players and their families for generations. "As tough an adversary as he was across the table, he never failed to recognize the value of our players, and had the vision and courage to make them the focus of our league's marketing efforts -- building the NBA into the empire it is today. We owe him and we will miss him."

- Stern legacy in Giannis - ===========================

Stern oversaw the addition of seven NBA expansion teams -- the Charlotte Hornets, Miami Heat, Orlando Magic, Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, Memphis (originally Vancouver) Grizzlies and the New Orleans Pelicans. Six clubs relocated to new home cities during his tenure. Companies such as Nike and McDonald's turned to Jordan and other NBA superstars for cross-promotion in selling their products, helping boost the profile of the players and the league all the while.

The 1992 US Olympic "Dream Team" of NBA superstars was the top attraction of the Barcelona Games and dazzled opponents in a way unseen before or since. Talent produced from the sport's higher-profile added to the NBA's global attraction, Stern's legacy found in current stars such as Greece's Giannis Antetokounmpo and Cameroon's Joel Embiid.

Stern also helped establish the Women's NBA and a development league for NBA talent, ensuring a next man was ready whenever an injury struck. Silver, who began working for the NBA in 1992, appreciated the detail with which Stern applied himself.

"Like every NBA legend, David had extraordinary talents," Silver said. "But with him, it was always about the fundamentals -- preparation, attention to detail, and hard work."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Enfield sales down 13 pc at 50,416 units in December

Niche bike maker Royal Enfield on Thursday reported 13 percent decline in total sales at 50,416 units in December. The company had registered total sales of 58,278 units in the same month a year ago, Royal Enfield said in a statement.Domest...

UPDATE 5-Taiwan's military chief among eight dead in helicopter crash

Taiwans top military official was among eight people killed on Thursday after a helicopter carrying them to visit soldiers crashed in a mountainous area near the capital Taipei, the defense ministry said.The main portion of the helicopter l...

40-year-old person found killed by elephant

40-year-old person found killed by elephant Erode, Jan 2 PTI A 40-year-old person has been trampledto death by an elephant at Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve STR,forest officials said on ThursdayOn Wednesday night, the body of an unidentifi...

Vaishno Devi footfall in 2019 lowest in 3 years: Shrine Board

The cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, situated at the Trikuta Hills in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi, recorded its lowest arrival of pilgrims in three years in 2019 with less than 79.5 lakhs devotees visiting the temple, Shrine Board officials s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020