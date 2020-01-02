Rugby-Saracens chairman Wray retires with immediate effect - club statement

Nigel Wray has retired as chairman of Saracens with immediate effect, the English Premiership side announced on Thursday, two months after the club was punished for breaching salary cap regulations. European and English champions Saracens were docked 35 points and also fined 5.36 million pounds ($7.08 million) by the Premiership in November after some players were found guilty of entering into business partnerships with Wray.

"As we enter a new year, a new decade, it is time for the club to make a fresh start," Wray said in a statement https://www.saracens.com/nigel-wray-retires-as-chairman. "I'm not getting any younger and feel this is the right moment for me to stand down as chairman and just enjoy being a fan of this incredible rugby club." ($1 = 0.7571 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.