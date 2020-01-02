Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-South Africa skipper warns team about complacency

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Cape Town
  • |
  • Updated: 02-01-2020 19:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-01-2020 19:12 IST
Cricket-South Africa skipper warns team about complacency
Representative image

South Africa captain Faf du Plessis has warned his team against complacency as they take a 1-0 series lead into the second test against England, from whom he expects a backlash at Newlands on Friday.

The 107-run victory in the first test in Pretoria on Sunday arrested a run of five successive test defeats for South Africa but any thoughts that the players might have about being back on course must be dispelled, he said on Thursday "We haven't really achieved anything as a test team; we've just won one test match," Du Plessis told a pre-test press conference.

"There is a lot that still needs to happen for us to go where we want to go as a test team. "For me, it's about understanding as a team that the standards need to go up a little bit.

"We were fortunate that we could get away a win in Pretoria but we understand that test cricket against England is not always going to go our way," he continued. "If you take your foot off the gas and complacency creeps in, we'll go back to playing just ordinary test cricket.

"This is the message that Bouch (coach Mark Boucher) and I have been trying to drive home over the last days, and we'll keep driving it." Du Plessis confirmed that batsman Temba Bavuma was fit again but would not get back his No. 5 slot in the team as Rassie van der Dussen will be given more opportunity to prove his worth after scoring a 50 on debut last week.

Bavuma's exclusion means that South Africa is dispensing with their racial quota for team selection where every team should have at least two black Africans and four others from the country's mixed-race and Indian communities. South Africa fell short of that target in Pretoria and will do so again in the second test but Du Plessis looked to downplay a potential controversy.

"We don't see color and it's important that people understand that. Opportunity is very important for any color and it's important to be fair to every player to give them a chance. "Temba will be the first to acknowledge that he got a really good opportunity and that no fingers can be pointed."

Bavuma, 29, has had no half-centuries in his last 12 test innings with his batting average dipping now to 39.24 in 39 test matches. (Editing by Giles Elgood)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Poland hit by bird flu; Drugmakers from Pfizer to GSK to hike drug prices in U.S. and more

'This dinosaur replaced all its teeth every two months'

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

Redskins hire Rivera as head coach, Del Rio as DC

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

What JNU needs to learn from AMU, and Jamia Millia Islamia

In the year 2019, three universities of the country witnessed violent protests. However, two of them retained trust and confidence of their students but JNU.&#160;...

Videos

Latest News

Kartarpur Corridor important development in Pak's foreign policy in 2019: FO

Pakistan said on Thursday that the inauguration of the historic Kartarpur Corridor which allows Indian pilgrims to undertake a visa-free visit to one of Sikhisms holiest shrines was an important development in the countrys foreign policy in...

Bahrain names GCC chief country's new foreign minister

Dubai, Jan 2 AP Bahrain has appointed the head of the six-nation Gulf Cooperation Council as the countrys next foreign minister, state media reported Thursday.The Bahrain News Agency reported that Bahrains king named Abdullatif al-Zayani as...

I have to be more clinical, says Chelsea star Pulisic

London, Jan 2 AFP Christian Pulisic says he and his Chelsea team-mates have to develop a killer instinct in front of goal if they are to stop dropping points as they did against Brighton on Wednesday. The 21-year-old United States captain m...

WB gave Rs 14 cr to ER for level crossing under Tallah Bridge

The West Bengal government has given about Rs 14 crore to Eastern Railway to construct a level crossing on the tracks under the arterial Tallah bridge in the city for heavy vehicles to ply when the structure is dismantled, a senior official...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020