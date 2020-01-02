Pelicans' Williamson completes first full practice since surgery

New Orleans Pelicans rookie forward Zion Williamson participated Thursday in his first full practice since knee surgery. The No. 1 overall draft pick had surgery on the meniscus in his right knee on Oct. 21.

"If it was up to me, I would have been out there like two weeks ago or something, but it was just good to get back out there," Williamson told reporters after practice. Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry said the team is still taking things slowly and confirmed to reporters that Williamson will not play during a two-game road trip against the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday and the Sacramento Kings on Saturday.

ESPN reported that any potential minutes restrictions will be determined by the training staff. Williamson was named the 2018-19 Naismith Player of the Year following his only season at Duke.

The 19-year-old played in four NBA preseason games and averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds. The Pelicans (11-23) have won four straight and five of their past six contests since snapping a 13-game losing streak.

--Field Level Media

