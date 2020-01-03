Left Menu
REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

REUTERS SPORTS SCHEDULE AT 7:30 p.m. GMT/2:30 p.m. ET

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal urged organisers of the ATP Cup and Davis Cup Finals to consider a possible merger, saying it makes little sense to have two men's team competitions on the tennis calendar.

SOCCER-SPAIN/PREVIEW Soccer-Vidal bonus dispute clouds Barca's derby preparations

BARCELONA, Jan 2 (Reuters) - La Liga leaders Barcelona will be looking to preserve their two-point lead over Real Madrid when they visit local rivals Espanyol on Saturday but their preparations have been hit by a legal battle with their own midfielder Arturo Vidal. UPCOMING

SOCCER SOCCER-ENGLAND-LIV-SHU/REPORT (PIX)

Soccer - England - Premier League - Liverpool v Sheffield United Liverpool play Sheffield United in the Premier League.

2 Jan 15:00 ET / 20:00 GMT SOCCER-ENGLAND-ARS-MUN/ (PIX)

Soccer-Xhaka to stay at Arsenal, says Arteta Arsenal coach Mikel Arteta has said Granit Xhaka will stay at the club after the Swiss midfielder produced a gritty performance to help his side to a 2-0 win over Manchester United on Wednesday.

2 Jan 16:30 ET / 21:30 GMT SOCCER-ITALY/PREVIEW

Soccer- Italy - Serie A preview Preview of the weekend's Serie A matches

3 Jan 06:00 ET / 11:00 GMT TENNIS

TENNIS-ATPCUP/ (PIX) (TV) Tennis - ATP Cup

Sydney, Brisbane and Perth host the inaugural ATP Cup - a new team competition featuring 24 countries in the buildup to the Australian Open. Stefanos Tsitsipas, Nick Kyrgios and Alexander Zverev are expected to feature on day one. 3 Jan 19:00 ET / 00:00 GMT

GOLF GOLF-SENTRY/

Golf - PGA Tour: Sentry Tournament of Champions second round Second-round coverage from the Plantation Course at Kapalua on the Hawaiian island of Maui.

Jan 3 CRICKET

CRICKET-TEST-AUS-NZL/ Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third test

Cricket - Australia v New Zealand - Third and final test at Sydney Cricket Ground Jan 3

CRICKET-TEST-ZAF-ENG/ (PIX) Cricket Cricket - South Africa v England - Second Test

South Africa host England in the second test at Newlands in Cape Town 3 Jan 11:00 ET / 16:00 GMT

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK

Field Level Media-NFL notebook Wrapping up the day in NFL news and notes

3 Jan, expect by 8:45 p.m. ET NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIAION

BASKETBALL-NBA-NOTEBOOK Field Level Media-NBA notebook

News and notes from around the NBA 3 Jan, expect by 9 p.m. ET

Yankees P German suspended 81 games for domestic violence

New York Yankees right-hander Domingo Germans suspension for violating baseballs domestic violence policy will extend through the first 63 games of the 2020 season. Commissioner Rob Manfred said Thursday that German had accepted an 81-game ...

UPDATE 2-Trump administration restricts some e-cigarette flavors,

The Trump administration on Thursday announced a ban on some popular e-cigarette flavors, including fruit and mint, to curb rising teenage use of vaping products, allowing only menthol and tobacco flavors to remain on the market. The ban ca...

Take 5: Titans present Patriots major problems

The stability of the New England Patriots dynasty feels more precarious entering this postseason than perhaps ever before. Not only do the higher-seeded Kansas City Chiefs and likely Baltimore Ravens stand in the way to the Super Bowl, but ...

Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth 900,000.Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seaso...
