Bills DE Lawson questionable vs. Texans

Buffalo defensive end Shaq Lawson is one of four players listed as questionable on the injury report for the Bills' AFC wild-card game against the host Houston Texans on Saturday. Lawson is dealing with a hamstring injury that caused him to miss the regular-season finale against the New York Jets. He ranks second on the team with 6.5 sacks in 15 games.

Cornerback Levi Wallace injured his right ankle against the Jets but has progressed rapidly this week. He has 76 tackles and two interceptions in 16 games. Right tackle Ty Nsekhe (ankle) and wide receiver/kick returner Andre Roberts (foot) are the other players listed as questionable. Nsekhe, who played in 10 games, aggravated an injury last Sunday that caused him to miss the previous five games.

Roberts averages 26.6 yards on kickoff returns and 8.0 on punt returns. All four players were limited practice participants on Thursday.

