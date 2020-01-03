Red Sox sign C Plawecki to one-year deal

The Boston Red Sox signed catcher Kevin Plawecki to a one-year contract to back up Christian Vazquez. The Boston Globe reported the deal was worth $900,000.

Plawecki, 28, is a former first-round pick of the New York Mets who played four seasons with the Mets before spending the 2019 campaign with the Cleveland Indians. He batted .222 with three homers and 17 RBIs in 59 games last season. In 296 career games, he owns a .218 average with 17 home runs and 92 RBIs.

To make room on the 40-man roster, the Red Sox designated first baseman/outfielder Sam Travis for assignment. Travis, 26, batted .215 with six homers and 16 RBIs in 59 games with Boston in 2019.

--Field Level Media

