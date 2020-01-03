Titans CB Jackson set to return versus Patriots

Tennessee cornerback Adoree' Jackson will be back on the field when the Titans meet the New England Patriots in Saturday night's AFC wild-card game. Jackson missed the past four games with a foot injury but has progressed well this week and avoided the "questionable" tag for Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been a full practice participant all week and made it clear he is ready to play against the Patriots. "I am excited to be out there with my teammates," Jackson told reporters after Thursday's practice. "They wouldn't put me out there if I wasn't (OK), so I am good to go, ready to go, and I am excited. I am fired up.

"(Mentally), I am fine. The time I had (to heal) helped me a lot and helped me get back focused." Jackson has just two interceptions -- none this season -- during his three-year career, but he has proven to be a valuable cover corner. He has allowed just 30.5 yards on average in 11 games this season, according to Sports Info Solutions.

"It is a blessing to be back out there with my brothers," Jackson said. "I thought I would be back sooner than I was, but it wasn't God's plan, and His vision for me. But to have everything work out the way it did and to be able to be back for the playoff game, I am truly thankful." While Jackson is cleared, receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) missed practice again and was ruled out of the contest.

Three players are listed as questionable: safety Dane Cruikshank (illness) and receivers Cody Hollister (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion). Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) was a full practice participant on Thursday and is expected to play. He had been added to the injury report on Wednesday.

