Left Menu
Development News Edition

Titans CB Jackson set to return versus Patriots

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 04:59 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 04:59 IST
Titans CB Jackson set to return versus Patriots

Tennessee cornerback Adoree' Jackson will be back on the field when the Titans meet the New England Patriots in Saturday night's AFC wild-card game. Jackson missed the past four games with a foot injury but has progressed well this week and avoided the "questionable" tag for Sunday.

The 24-year-old has been a full practice participant all week and made it clear he is ready to play against the Patriots. "I am excited to be out there with my teammates," Jackson told reporters after Thursday's practice. "They wouldn't put me out there if I wasn't (OK), so I am good to go, ready to go, and I am excited. I am fired up.

"(Mentally), I am fine. The time I had (to heal) helped me a lot and helped me get back focused." Jackson has just two interceptions -- none this season -- during his three-year career, but he has proven to be a valuable cover corner. He has allowed just 30.5 yards on average in 11 games this season, according to Sports Info Solutions.

"It is a blessing to be back out there with my brothers," Jackson said. "I thought I would be back sooner than I was, but it wasn't God's plan, and His vision for me. But to have everything work out the way it did and to be able to be back for the playoff game, I am truly thankful." While Jackson is cleared, receiver Adam Humphries (ankle) missed practice again and was ruled out of the contest.

Three players are listed as questionable: safety Dane Cruikshank (illness) and receivers Cody Hollister (ankle) and Kalif Raymond (concussion). Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (ankle) was a full practice participant on Thursday and is expected to play. He had been added to the injury report on Wednesday.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha: Aadhaar linking mandatory for beneficiaries of social welfare scheme

The Odisha government has made seeding of Aadhaar mandatory with the social welfare schemes, NSAP and MBPY, for availing the benefits from April 1. From April 1, pension under National Social Assistance Programme NSAP and Madhubabu Pension ...

UPDATE 1-Rockets fall on Baghdad International Airport injuring several people -security unit

Three Katyusha rockets fell on Baghdad International Airport, the military-run Security Media Cell said in a statement early on Friday.The rockets landed near the air cargo terminal, burning two vehicles and injuring several people, Securit...

Report: Eagles RB Sanders expects to practice Friday

Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders reportedly expects to participate in practice on Friday after failing to do so over the last two days because of an ailing ankle. When asked if he thinks he can suit up for Sundays NFC w...

Iraq: Rockets fired at Baghdad airport, 4 people killed

Baghdad, Jan 3 AP At least three Katyusha rockets were fired at Baghdad International Airport Friday, killing four people and setting cars on fire, Iraqi security officials said. Iraqs Security Media Cell, which releases information regardi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020