Report: Eagles RB Sanders expects to practice Friday

  Updated: 03-01-2020 05:35 IST
  Created: 03-01-2020 05:35 IST
Philadelphia Eagles rookie running back Miles Sanders reportedly expects to participate in practice on Friday after failing to do so over the last two days because of an ailing ankle. When asked if he thinks he can suit up for Sunday's NFC wild-card game against the visiting Seattle Seahawks, Sanders nodded in agreement.

"It's the playoffs, man," Sanders said, per Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News. Sanders was injured in the second quarter of the Eagles' NFC East-clinching 34-17 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

The second-round pick from Penn State broke the Eagles' rookie records for yards from scrimmage (1,327) and all-purpose yards (1,641) this year. Sanders ran for 818 yards and three touchdowns and caught 50 passes for 509 yards and three scores. In a 17-9 loss to Seattle in Week 12, Sanders rushed 12 times for 63 yards and made three receptions for 23 yards.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor was also listed as a non-participant in Thursday's practice. Agholor has been sidelined since Week 13 with a knee injury. Cornerbacks Sidney Jones (back), Avonte Maddox (abdomen) and Jalen Mills (ankle) were full participants in practice on Thursday, one day after being listed as limited during the Eagles' walk-through session.

Defensive end Derek Barnett (ankle), defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (triceps), tight end Zach Ertz (ribs, back) and right tackle Lane Johnson (ankle) remained limited on Thursday. --Field Level Media

