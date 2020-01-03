Left Menu
Burns, Sharks slip by Penguins in OT

  • Updated: 03-01-2020 08:43 IST
Image Credit: Flickr

Brent Burns scored a power-play goal at 2:02 of overtime Thursday to give the visiting San Jose Sharks a 3-2 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins. After a scoreless third period, the Sharks went to a four-on-three man-advantage in overtime when Pittsburgh's Kris Letang tripped San Jose's Logan Couture. Burns' big slap shot from the top of the slot went over screened goaltender Tristan Jarry's glove.

Tomas Hertl and Logan Couture also scored, and Burns had an assist to go along with his goal for San Jose, which twice blew a one-goal lead before snagging the two points. The Sharks are 2-1-1 in their past four games. Sharks goaltender Aaron Dell, who had lost his past three starts, made 36 saves.

Patric Hornqvist, playing a day after his 33rd birthday, scored both goals for Pittsburgh, which had its three-game win streak snapped and failed to improve on its league-leading 16 home wins. Goalie Tristan Jarry, who had won six straight starts, stopped 29 of 32 shots. The Penguins played their first game since leading scorer Jake Guentzel had season-ending shoulder surgery.

San Jose took a 1-0 lead at 2:48 of the first when Hertl got his ninth goal in 12 career games against the Penguins. From in front, he one-timed a hard pass from Burns, who was stationed near the right-wing boards. Hornqvist tied it at 16:51 of the first. He came off the bench, got to the puck on a Sharks turnover near the blue line, cut to the center of the slot and snapped it past Dell's blocker.

One minute later, Couture restored San Jose's lead, 2-1, blasting the puck over Jarry's glove off a two-on-one for his 24th point in his past 26 games. Hornqvist scored the only goal of the second, and not until there were 51 seconds left. Just after a Pittsburgh power play expired, he was in front to chip in a feed from Bryan Rust to make it 2-2.

