Left Menu
Development News Edition

Too much Doncic as Mavericks overtake Nets

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 10:13 IST
Too much Doncic as Mavericks overtake Nets
Image Credit: Twitter (@NBA_AU)

Luka Doncic totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and the Dallas Mavericks made all the plays down the stretch in beating the visiting Brooklyn Nets 123-111 Thursday night. The Mavericks opened their longest homestand of the season (six games) by getting another big night from Doncic, who barely missed his 10th triple-double this season and 18th of his career.

He scored 15 in the fourth quarter by hitting three 3-pointers, a pair of layups and two free throws. Doncic shot 9 of 18 overall, hit five 3-pointers and helped the Mavericks end the game with a 15-7 run over the final 6:45. The Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season on a night when Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr (strained left hamstring) missed their second straight games apiece.

Seth Curry helped compensate for the absences by adding 25 points, shooting a perfect 5-for-5 on 3-pointers. Maxi Kleber hit his first six shots and added 18 points for Dallas, which shot 50 percent from the floor in the first half. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points to lead the Nets, who lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped under .500 (16-17) for the first time since Nov. 22. Reserve Dzanan Musa added 14 points as the Nets shot 46.2 percent for the game and also lost for the seventh time in their past 10 games since beating Denver on Dec. 8.

The Nets fell to 12-10 since Kyrie Irving (right shoulder impingement) last played Nov. 14 in Denver. Brooklyn also was without Garrett Temple (right knee contusion). Brooklyn took its first double-digit lead at 63-53 on Jarrett Allen's 3-point play with 81 seconds left in the first half but settled for a 65-60 lead at intermission after Dorian Finney-Smith converted a dunk with 1.2 seconds remaining.

Dallas started the third with a 13-4 run and took a 73-69 lead with 8:52 remaining when Kleber and Finney-Smith hit 3-pointers on consecutive possessions. The Nets later responded to consecutive 3-pointers by Curry by forging a 93-93 tie into the fourth on Musa's short jumper with 4.7 seconds left in the third quarter. The Nets were within 108-104 on a layup by Joe Harris with 6:45 remaining, but Doncic started the game-ending run with a 3-pointer a little over a minute later. Doncic hit another 3-pointer with 3:20 left for a 119-106 lead, and he hit two free throws with 91 seconds to raise the lead to 123-108.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Iran summons Swiss envoy over assassination of Quds force chief Soleimani - TV

Iran protested on Friday to a Swiss envoy representing U.S. interests in Tehran over the assassination of the Iranian Quds force chief Qassem Soleimani, state television reported.The Foreign Ministry summoned a Swiss diplomat in Tehran and ...

Greece, Israel and Cyprus call Turkey's planned Libya deployment 'dangerous escalation'

Turkeys bill allowing troop deployment in Libya marks a dangerous escalation in the North African countrys civil war and severely threatens stability in the region, a joint statement by Greece, Israel, and Cyprus said late on Thursday. This...

Netflix renews Michael B Jordon's 'Raising Dion' for season 2

Streaming platform Netflix has renewed superhero drama Raising Dion for a second season. The drama, which has Michael B Jordon attached as executive producer, debuted on Netflix in October and follows the story of Nicole Alisha Wainwright, ...

New vehicle registrations declined 15 per cent in Maha in 2019

In a sign of the slowdown in the auto-industry, registrations of new vehicles dipped by 15 per cent in Maharashtra in 2019 and led to low revenue collection, data provided by the state Road Transport Department showed. Maharashtra is one o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020