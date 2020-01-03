Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bejing
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:20 IST
Soccer-Stojkovic leaves Guangzhou by mutual consent
Representative image

Guangzhou R&F have announced the departure of Dragan Stojkovic from his role as head coach at the Chinese Super League club by mutual consent on Friday. Stojkovic spent four-and-a-half seasons in Guangzhou after replacing Cosmin Contra midway through the 2015 season, when he helped R&F avoid relegation to China League One, the second tier of Chinese football.

In his first full season, Stojkovic led the club to a sixth-place finish and improved on that in 2017 when R&F finished fifth, just missing out on a place in the Asian Champions League. However, R&F struggled over the last two seasons of Stojkovic's tenure despite the goal scoring exploits of Israeli forward Eran Zahavi, who finished as the league's top marksman in 2019.

Zahavi set a new Chinese Super League record with 29 goals in 28 games last year but R&F could only finish 12th, prompting the club to seek a replacement for the former Yugoslavia international midfielder. Chinese media reports have linked former Barcelona and Arsenal defender Giovanni van Bronckhorst with the now vacant post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out: Daniel Craig on filming final scene as James Bond

No Time to Die will be actor Daniel Craigs fifth and final appearance as the fictional British spy James Bond and the star says filming the last scene of the movie was an emotional moment. In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor sai...

Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after US kills top general

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Iran warned of severe revenge and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport. The Islamic ...

Cong will have to answer how long will it insult Savarkar: Irani

Union minister Smriti Irani on Friday asked the Congress how long it would insult the sacrifices of Veer Savarkar and said the opposition party will have to give an answer to the people of Maharashtra and all patriots in the country. The Co...

Pakistan government introduces bill to extend army chief's tenure

Pakistans government on Friday introduced legislation to extend the tenure of the army chief in line with a Supreme Court order that it must justify its wish to see the top commander stay on in the job for an extra three years. The governme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020