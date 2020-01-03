Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA roundup: Heat win again at home

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Miami
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 13:43 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 13:33 IST
NBA roundup: Heat win again at home
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Rookie Tyler Herro scored 11 straight second-half points as the Miami Heat ran their home record to an NBA-best 16-1 by defeating the Toronto Raptors 84-76 on Thursday night. Toronto shot a season-low 31.5 percent, including 6 of 42 on 3-pointers (14.3 percent). Miami shot just 40.7 percent, including 12 of 37 on 3-pointers (32.4 percent).

Bam Adebayo led Miami with 15 points and 14 rebounds. Herro and Goran Dragic had 13 points each. Jimmy Butler, who is Miami's biggest star, missed eight of 10 shots from the field, but he contributed 12 rebounds, eight points, and seven assists. Toronto was led by Serge Ibaka (19 points, 10 rebounds) and Kyle Lowry (15 points, eight assists). But the Raptors were missing three starters: center Marc Gasol (left hamstring), forward Pascal Siakam (groin) and shooting guard Norman Powell (left shoulder).

Denver Nuggets 124 - Indiana Pacers 116 Michael Porter Jr. scored a career-high 25 points, Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray had 22 each, and visiting Denver beat Indiana.

Porter hit 11 of 12 attempts from the field, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range, and committed just one turnover in 23 minutes. Will Barton added 16 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists. Jeremy Lamb had a game-high 30 points on 9-of-13 shooting for the Pacers. Myles Turner added 21 points, T.J. Warren scored 20 and Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds.

Dallas Mavericks 123 - Brooklyn Nets 111 Luka Doncic totaled 31 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists and Dallas made all the plays down the stretch in beating visiting Brooklyn.

The Mavericks avoided their first three-game losing streak of the season on a night when Kristaps Porzingis (right knee soreness) and Tim Hardaway Jr (strained left hamstring) missed their second straight games apiece. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 19 points to lead the Nets, who lost a season-high fourth straight game and dropped under .500 (16-17) for the first time since Nov. 22.

Utah Jazz 102 - Chicago Bulls 98 Utah won its fourth straight game with a hard-fought victory over host Chicago.

Five players -- Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson, Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, and Georges Niang -- scored in double figures for the Jazz. Zach LaVine had a game-high 26 points on 9-for-26 shooting for the Bulls. LaVine hit a 3-pointer to tie the game at 96 with less than two minutes to go. Two free throws from Bogdanovic, who scored 10 points in the final frame, and a dunk from Gobert on the next two possessions helped the Jazz climb back on top.

Oklahoma City Thunder 109 - San Antonio Spurs 103 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 25 points, including three huge baskets in the final three minutes, as visiting Oklahoma City roared from behind to beat San Antonio and claim its fourth straight win.

Dennis Schroder added 19 points for Oklahoma City, with Chris Paul hitting for 16, Steven Adams scoring 14 and Danilo Gallinari contributing 13. The Thunder won a regular-season game in San Antonio for the first time since Dec. 25, 2014, snapping a nine-game losing streak at the Spurs' home arena.

Los Angeles Clippers 126 - Detroit Pistons 112 Montrezl Harrell had 23 points and Lou Williams scored 22, and Los Angeles defeated visiting Detroit despite playing without Paul George in the second half.

Kawhi Leonard posted 18 points, six rebounds and five assists for the Clippers, while Maurice Harkless and JaMychal Green chipped in 12 points apiece. Ivica Zubac had four blocks to go along with eight points. Harrell also had four blocks, among 11 for the team. George failed to return after experiencing tightness in his left hamstring. He finished with 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting in 16 minutes. Bruce Brown led the Pistons with 15 points as the Pistons lost for the eighth time in nine games.

Minnesota Timberwolves 99 - Golden State Warriors 84 Robert Covington and Shabazz Napier scored 20 points each as Minnesota continued its improved play with a win over visiting Golden State.

Naz Reid added 13 points off the bench as the Timberwolves improved to 2-2 without guard Andrew Wiggins, who missed his fourth consecutive game with an illness and are now 3-6 without Karl-Anthony Towns (knee). It is a modest development after an 11-game losing streak to open December. Glenn Robinson III scored 16 points and Eric Paschall added 13 for the Warriors, who lost their third consecutive game after a four-game winning streak.

Sacramento Kings 128 - Memphis Grizzlies 123 De'Aaron Fox recorded 27 points, nine assists, and a season-best five steals as Sacramento snapped a season-worst eight-game losing streak by notching a victory over visiting Memphis.

Buddy Hield contributed 26 points and seven rebounds for the Kings, who recovered from a 20-point, second-quarter deficit. It was Sacramento's first victory since beating the Golden State Warriors on Dec. 15. Ja Morant had 23 points and seven assists while Jae Crowder added 19 points and six assists for the Grizzlies, who fell to 6-10 on the road. Jonas Valanciunas registered 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Charlotte Hornets 109 - Cleveland Cavaliers 106 Devonte' Graham made a deep 3-pointer with 23 seconds left to break a tie, and Charlotte rallied in the final minutes to beat host Cleveland, snapping a six-game losing streak.

Charlotte guard Terry Rozier, who supplied a career-high 35 points in his last visit to Cleveland, finished with a game-best 30 points this time around. He made six 3-pointers. Collin Sexton poured in 21 points for Cleveland, while Kevin Love had 18 points and Osman finished with 17. Darius Garland added 14 points in a losing effort for the Cavaliers.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

Troika calls South Sudan to meet commitments to deliver lasting peace

The text of the following statement was issued jointly by the Governments of the United States of America, the United Kingdom, and Norway.The Troika remains committed to the people of South Sudan and at this important point, we call upon al...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets fall after Soleimani killing

Risky assets in the developing world slipped on Friday, with crisis in the Middle East taking centre stage after a U.S. air strike killed a top Iranian commander.Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani, head of the elite Quds Force, died in ...

Tried to make a speech and couldn't get it out: Daniel Craig on filming final scene as James Bond

No Time to Die will be actor Daniel Craigs fifth and final appearance as the fictional British spy James Bond and the star says filming the last scene of the movie was an emotional moment. In an interview with Empire magazine, the actor sai...

Iran warns of 'severe revenge' after US kills top general

Tehran, Jan 3 AFP Iran warned of severe revenge and said arch-enemy the United States bore responsiblity for the consequences after killing one of its top commanders, Qasem Soleimani, in a strike Friday outside Baghdad airport. The Islamic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020