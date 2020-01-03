Left Menu
Development News Edition

AICF calls for special GBM on February 9 to elect new office-bearers

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 15:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 03-01-2020 15:51 IST
AICF calls for special GBM on February 9 to elect new office-bearers
Image Credit: Pixabay

The All India Chess Federation (AICF) has called for a special general body meeting on February 9 in Ahmedabad to elect new office-bearers. The meeting was convened by AICF secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan.

Chauhan on Thursday had issued a notice, calling for a special general body meeting on February 9 in Ahmedabad to elect new office bearers for 2020-2023 and discuss appropriate matters with the permission of the Chair. According to the notice, retired Supreme Court judge Justice Arijit Pasayat will be the Returning Officer for the elections.

The election will be held to elect one president, six vice presidents, one honorary secretary, six joint secretaries and one treasurer. The agenda of the meeting as per the notice is "Elections to the office-bearers for the term 2020-2023 for the following posts. One President, Six Vice-Presidents, One Hon Secretary, Six Joint Secretaries and One Treasurer. To pass appropriate resolutions after the new office-bearers are elected, and any other matter with the permission of the Chair."

The notice said 13 state associations -- Bihar, Meghalaya, Gujarat, Delhi, Chandigarh, Uttaranchal, Punjab, Haryana, Karnataka, Nagaland, Jharkhand, Himachal Pradesh, and Assam -- had requisitioned the meeting with an agenda to hold the elections. The February 9 meeting comes after three meetings held in December (on 14, 22 and 28) last year.

It may be recalled that at the meeting on December 28 in Bhopal called by Chauhan, the AICF decided to conduct the special general body meeting on February 9 during which the elections would be held. The faction led by the AICF president P R Venketrama Raja had conducted a meeting in Chennai last month during which it was decided to hold the elections on February 10 in the city.

Chauhan told PTI that the notice was given as per the decision taken at the December 28 general body meeting. Asked if it was correct to call for a meeting when a court case was pending, he said it was done following the decision taken at the GB meeting in Bhopal.

Chauhan and AICF president Venketrama Raja have been at loggerheads over various issues. At a general body meeting of AICF called by the president it was decided to hold elections on February 10 in Chennai.

However, at the December 28 meeting held at Bhopal, it was decided to hold the elections on February 9 in Ahmedabad. Chauhan said there was no hurdle in holding the general body meet in Ahmedabad while the AICF is headquartered in Chennai.

Meanwhile, AICF treasurer Kishore M Bandekar, who belongs to the Venketrama Raja faction, said usually general body meets of the Federation are held in the city where it is headquartered. He also accused Chauhan of calling for meeting as and when he pleased and said the February 9 meeting called was not valid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Kenya, Uganda partnering with UN to address transcend borders challenges

UPDATE 1-Ghosn carried spare French passport while out on bail in Japan - NHK

JNU Protest 2020: Fearing students’ disruption, JNU provides online facility for hostel fee submission

UPDATE 2-NBA-Former Commissioner Stern dies at 77, made league 'truly global brand'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

IndiGo to start daily flights on six UDAN routes in next two months

Budget airline IndiGo on Friday announced that over the next two months it will start daily flights on six new routes which come under the Centres regional connectivity scheme UDAN. The flights will be to and from Prayagraj-Gorakhpur, Aizaw...

BJP launches toll-free number to garner support for CAA

The Bharatiya Janata Party BJP on Friday launched a campaign with a toll-free number that provides the facility to common people to give missed calls to register their support for the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA. This campaign is aimed to...

Iraq oil ministry confirms U.S. oil workers leaving Basra

Iraqs Oil Ministry said on Friday that some U.S. citizens working for foreign oil companies in the Iraqi oil city of Basra were leaving, confirming an earlier Reuters report. All oilfields across the country were operating normally and prod...

BJP invokes Mahatma Gandhi to defend CAA

The BJP on Friday invoked Mahatma Gandhi to defend the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, claiming that the Father of the Nation had said if Sikhs and Hindus living as a minority in Pakistan want to return to India, the country would welcome th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020