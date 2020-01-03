Left Menu
'Bumrah is back': Pacer trains ahead of first T20I against SL

Ahead of the upcoming first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday had a training session to perfect his bowling skills.

  • Guwahati (Assam)
  • Updated: 03-01-2020 18:32 IST
Pacer Jasprit Bumrah with bowling coach Bharat Arun (Photo/ BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the upcoming first T20I of the three-match series against Sri Lanka, pacer Jasprit Bumrah on Friday had a training session to perfect his bowling skills. Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a photo of Bumrah, in which the pacer can be seen having a discussion with bowling coach Bharat Arun.

"And...He's BACK @Jaspritbumrah93 all set for a session at the nets," BCCI tweeted. In December last year, Bumrah was named in India's squad for the upcoming T20I series against Sri Lanka and ODI series against Australia.

Bumrah was first ruled out of the Test series against South Africa on September 24 last year due to a minor stress fracture in his lower back. He was then replaced by Umesh Yadav in the Indian squad.

Bumrah played his last game against the West Indies in which he took seven wickets. In the second Test of the series against Windies, Bumrah became only the third Indian bowler after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan to record a hat-trick in the longest format of the game.

He was also a part of the Mumbai Indians' winning IPL squad this year. Bumrah is a vital member of the Indian team in all three formats. He is the number one bowler in the ODI format. He was the highest wicket-taker for the side in the ICC Men's World Cup 2019. (ANI)

