NFL-Schedule for the 2020 NFL playoffs

The National Football League (NFL) playoff schedule. Times are GMT. (Seeds precede teams and records are for regular season) WILD CARD ROUND

Saturday, Jan 4 AFC-5-Buffalo Bills (10-6) at 4-Houston Texans (9-7), 2135 GMT (4:35 p.m. ET)

Sunday, Jan 5 AFC-6-Tennessee Titans (9-7) at 3-New England Patriots (12-4), 0115 GMT (-1day 8:15 p.m. ET)

NFC-6-Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at 3-New Orleans Saints (13-3), 1805 GMT (1:05 p.m. ET) NFC-5-Seattle Seahawks (11-5) at 4-Philadelphia Eagles (9-7), 2140 GMT (4:40 p.m. ET)

DIVISIONAL ROUND Saturday, Jan 11

NFC-Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at 1-San Francisco 49ers (13-3), 2135 GMT (4:35 p.m. ET) Sunday, Jan 12

AFC-Titans/Bills/Texans at 1-Baltimore Ravens (14-2), 0115 GMT (-1day 8:15 p.m. ET) AFC-Bills/Texans/Patriots at 2-Kansas City Chiefs (12-4), 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)

NFC-Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at 2-Green Bay Packers (13-3), 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET) CONFERENCE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Sunday, Jan 19 AFC Championship, 2005 GMT (3:05 p.m. ET)

NFC Championship, 2340 GMT (6:40 p.m. ET) SUPER BOWL

Sunday, Feb 2 at Miami AFC champion vs NFC champion, 2330 GMT (6:30 p.m. ET)

