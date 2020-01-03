WFI trials: Gurpreet Singh, Sunil Kumar advance to Olympic qualifiers

Gurpreet Singh and Sunil Kumar on Friday advanced to the Olympic qualifiers after registering victories in their respective category matches in the ongoing Wrestling Federation of India's (WFI) trials for the Greco Roman style category. Singh advanced in the 77kg category while Kumar progressed in the 87kg category.

Apart from these two, Gyanendra (60kg), Aashu (67kg), Hardeep (97kg), Naveen Kumar (130kg) also progressed to the Olympic qualifiers. Earlier in the day, Ravi Dahiya and Deepak Punia advanced to the Olympic qualifiers in the freestyle category.

Ravi Dahiya defeated Pankaj in the 57kg category to advance while Jitender outclassed Amit Dhankar in the 74kg category. In the 86kg category, Punia emerged triumphant after defeating Pawan Saroha.

Satyawart Kadian created the biggest upset of the day as he defeated Mausam Khatri in the 97kg category. In the 125kg category, Sumit Malik defeated Satender in the finals.

Earlier, Bajrang Punia had gained automatic qualification for the Olympic qualifiers in the 65kg category. The selection committee of WFI has decided that the wrestlers will be selected for Asia OG Qualifier subject to their performance in Ranking Series and 2020 Senior Asian Championship.

The trials in the non-Olympic weight categories will be held next week. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.