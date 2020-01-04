Left Menu
Magic's dominance over in-state rival Heat continues

Reserve guard Terrence Ross scored a game-high 25 points -- including 6 of 10 on 3-pointers -- to lead the host Orlando Magic to a 105-85 win over the Miami Heat on Friday night. Nikola Vucevic added 20 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists for Orlando, which improved to 9-4 against its in-state rivals since the start of the 2016-2017 season.

The Magic also got 16 points and eight rebounds from forward Aaron Gordon and 15 points from guard Evan Fournier. Gordon missed Orlando's two previous games due to a foot injury. Miami was led by shooting guard Jimmy Butler, who had 23 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He made 7 of 12 shots from the floor and 9 of 11 free throws. Heat center Bam Adebayo added 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Heat, who own the best home record in the NBA at 16-1, fell to 9-9 on the road. Orlando was without three players: starting forward Jonathan Isaac (knee); backup forward Al-Farouq Aminu (knee); and backup guard Michael Carter-Williams (shoulder).

Miami was without point forward Justice Winslow, who has missed 14 consecutive games due to a back injury. Early on, the game was tight -- the score was tied five times in the first period. But Orlando went on an 8-0 run to close the period, taking a 27-22 lead into the second.

Miami shot just 1 of 10 on 3-pointers in the first. Orlando was 4 of 9 from deep, including 3-for-3 by Ross. Orlando controlled the second quarter, taking a 56-44 lead into halftime. Three-point shooting was a major difference as Miami went 2-for-17 (11.8 percent) and Orlando made 7 of 18 (38.9 percent).

Butler led Miami with 14 first-half points on 5-for-6 shooting from the floor and 4-for-4 on free throws. Ross led Orlando with 18 points on 5-for-6 from 3-point range and 3-for-4 on free throws. Orlando stretched its lead to 18 early in the third, but Miami answered with an 11-0 run and closed its deficit to 84-79 by the end of the quarter.

But Orlando started the fourth period on an 8-0 run and was never seriously threatened again. For the game, Orlando shot 37.1 percent on 3-pointers (13-for-35). Miami shot 18.9 percent on 3-pointers (7-for-37).

