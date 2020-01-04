Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ex-Saint Gleason to receive congressional honor Jan. 15

  • Reuters
  • |
  • California
  • |
  • Updated: 04-01-2020 10:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-01-2020 09:50 IST
Ex-Saint Gleason to receive congressional honor Jan. 15
Image Credit: Flickr

Former New Orleans Saints defensive back Steve Gleason will become the first NFL player ever to receive the Congressional Gold Medal when he is honored Jan. 15 during a ceremony at the U.S. Capitol. Gleason, 42, has created a multimillion-dollar charitable organization for people with Lou Gehrig's disease since he was diagnosed with the paralyzing condition in 2011, five years after his seven-year NFL career ended.

Lou Gehrig's disease, or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, is a degenerative neuro-muscular condition that has left Gleason paralyzed. The Congressional Gold Medal is the highest civilian honor awarded by Congress. President Donald Trump last year signed legislation awarding Gleason the medal. On Friday, U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-Louisiana) announced the date of the ceremony in a news release.

"Steve Gleason has shown tremendous courage and resolves in the face of ALS," Cassidy said. "He has remained positive in the face of extreme adversity, inspiring all who hear his story. Steve deserves this medal, and I look forward to his presentation ceremony." According to the release, Gleason's charitable organization, Team Gleason, has provided almost $10 million in adventure, technology, equipment, and care services to more than 15,000 people living with ALS.

Gleason's struggle with ALS was documented in the 2016 film "Gleason." Gleason, who spent his entire career with the Saints, becomes the most recent athlete to receive the Congressional Gold Medal. Others include golfers Jack Nicklaus, Byron Nelson and Arnold Palmer, Olympic track star Jesse Owens and baseball player Jackie Robinson.

Gleason rose to Saints icon status after blocking a key punt against Atlanta on Monday Night Football in September 2006 in his team's first game back in the rebuilt Superdome after Hurricane Katrina devastated the Crescent City the previous year. The blocked punt was so important in the Saints' history and the area's recovery from the hurricane that it was immortalized in a 9-foot statue, called "Rebirth," outside the Superdome.

According to the news release, Gleason worked with the Congressional Gold Medal Committee on the medal's design, which features him in his Saints jersey and honors his native state, Washington, with solemn images of a mountain and alpine forest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Private trainer aircraft crashes in MP's Sagar, two killed

UPDATE 1-Court hears arguments in Trump bid to block testimony sought by House

One Punch Man Season 3: More on confirmation, What we can see in next season

Peaky Blinders Season 6 on Tommy's backstory, Other vital facts series lovers must know

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Action against VCs opens Pandora’s Box  

In about past four years, BJP led Central Government has removed five Vice Chancellors out of which three were its own appointees. Interestingly, all the three Vice Chancellors VCs who were removed in the last two years were appointed durin...

Ghosts return on Social Media to haunt US Presidential Election 2020  

Although, social media platforms - Twitter, Facebook and Instagram are showing much alertness this time by deleting thousands of fake accounts but there is no clarity on exact number of fake accounts created to influence the elections. &#1...

Social media platforms rushed to control misinformation in US Census 2020 

Facing criticism of experts and pressure from the US agencies, the social media platforms Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube recently announced to take action against misinformation being spread on the US Census 2020. As the census data throu...

Pakistan’s neglect behind locust menace in India’s bordering districts

Sindhs agriculture minister had suggested farmers to cook locusts in biryani and senior officials of Pakistan Government even called them not-harmful. The reports in Pakistani media since October are enough to indicate that inaction by Paki...

Videos

Latest News

After Indonesia's deadly floods, few hear climate 'wake up call'

Floods that killed more than 50 people in Indonesias capital after the biggest rainfall since records began should be a wake-up call to climate change in one of the worlds biggest carbon emitters, environmental groups said.But, despite the ...

Sydney Test: Matt Henry's broken thumb adds to New Zealand's troubles

New Zealand pacer Matt Henry suffered a broken left thumb on the opening day of the final Test against Australia adding to the troubles of the visiting teams illness and injury-prone tour. Henry was struck by a drive from Joe Burns in the f...

Australian PM postpones scheduled visit to India amid bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has postponed his scheduled visit to India and Japan amid the ongoing bushfire crisis in his country, Australian PM office said on Saturday. In a statement, the Australian PM office said that it look...

Civil society groups, officials, Opposition decry AFSPA

Various Naga civil society groups, state government officials and opposition parties have expressed displeasure over the extension of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act, 1958 in Nagaland by another six months. The Centre issued a notifica...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020